Suarez Scores, Fillipi Rescues Inter Miami In Four-Goal Second-Half Thriller Against Cincinnati In MLS 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 October 2026 3:29 pm

Inter Miami salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati at home after an explosive second-half stretch saw four goals scored in the final 30 minutes. Following a goalless first period marked by a rare first-half booking for Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez broke the deadlock in the 61st minute by curling a strike off the crossbar into the top corner. FC Cincinnati mounted a rapid late comeback, equalizing through Kenji Mboma Dem in the 80th minute before Samuel Gidi struck six minutes later to hand the visitors a late lead. However, Inter Miami's Riquelme Fillipi struck in the 90th minute to notch his first goal for the club, converting Rodrigo De Paul's pass to ensure the hosts shared the points and stayed third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.