Suarez Scores, Fillipi Rescues Inter Miami In Four-Goal Second-Half Thriller Against Cincinnati In MLS 2026

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Inter Miami salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati at home after an explosive second-half stretch saw four goals scored in the final 30 minutes. Following a goalless first period marked by a rare first-half booking for Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez broke the deadlock in the 61st minute by curling a strike off the crossbar into the top corner. FC Cincinnati mounted a rapid late comeback, equalizing through Kenji Mboma Dem in the 80th minute before Samuel Gidi struck six minutes later to hand the visitors a late lead. However, Inter Miami's Riquelme Fillipi struck in the 90th minute to notch his first goal for the club, converting Rodrigo De Paul's pass to ensure the hosts shared the points and stayed third in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS match action highlights-Riquelme
Inter Miami forward Riquelme, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal, during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS match action highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts following an unsuccessful scoring drive during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS match action highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) carries the ball past FC Cincinnati midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela (22) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS match action highlights
FC Cincinnati players including FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo (5) celebrate their side's second goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS match action highlights-Rodrigo de Paul
FC Cincinnati defender Teenage Hadebe, left, controls the ball past Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul as FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match as , Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS match action highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with teammates after forward Luis Suarez, not pictured, scored the side's first goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS match action highlights-Luis Suarez
Fans cheer as Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez (9) celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS match action highlights-Teenage Hadebe
FC Cincinnati defender Teenage Hadebe controls the ball as Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul (7) looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS match action highlights-Lionel Messi yellow card
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) is shown a yellow card during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS match action highlights-Lionel Messi
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) incurs a yellow card in a clash with FC Cincinnati midfielder Samuel Gidi (11), right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

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