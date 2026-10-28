‘Gyanu Must Go’: Cockroach Janta Party Backs INDIA Bloc’s Nov 1 Rally

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the party’s support for the November 1 rally, which is demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over concerns surrounding the SIR exercise

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced support for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally.

  • The party raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision and the possible deletion of eligible voters.

  • Dipke posted “GYANU MUST GO!” on X, reiterating the demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced the organisation’s support for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally, which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On Wednesday, Dipke wrote on X, “GYANU MUST GO!”, announcing the party’s support for the INDIA bloc rally. The post also carried the slogan “Nation above all!”

In a statement, CJP alleged that Kumar had lost the trust required to oversee free and fair elections, citing concerns over the possible deletion of eligible voters during the SIR exercise.

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CJP Raises Concerns Over SIR

The organisation argued that the fundamental principle of democracy was that people should choose their government, rather than the government choosing its voters.

“By undermining this very principle through SIR, Gyanesh Kumar has lost the trust required to oversee free and fair elections,” the statement said, adding that his resignation was necessary to restore the credibility and independence of the Election Commission.

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The statement raised concerns over the possible exclusion of eligible voters during the electoral roll revision exercise. It said the Election Commission’s responsibility was to protect every eligible citizen’s right to vote and not create obstacles to exercising that right.

The organisation said it would support groups and organisations fighting for free and fair elections in the country.

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Invokes Ambedkar And Right To Vote

The statement invoked the role of Dr B R Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly in establishing universal adult suffrage in India.

It said the Constitution’s makers had placed their faith in citizens by ensuring that every adult had an equal right to vote, irrespective of caste, religion, gender, education or economic background.

“The idea was simple: bring more citizens into democracy, not keep them out of it,” the statement said.

It added that the right to vote was a constitutional principle that governments and institutions were responsible for protecting. The organisation maintained that no eligible citizen should be deprived of the right to participate in elections.

The statement concluded by reiterating the party’s support for organisations seeking to protect voting rights and ensure free and fair elections.

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