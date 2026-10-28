Delhi HC Asks Petitioner To Move Supreme Court Over ₹50 Crore Compensation Plea Against CJP

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The plea sought ₹50 crore from CJP over alleged protest disruption, along with a committee to assess compensation claims from affected citizens.

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SC Asks Petitioner to Move Calcutta HC with Plea Concerning Exclusion from Ration List
SC Asks Petitioner to Move Calcutta HC with Plea Concerning Exclusion from Ration List
Summary of this article

  • Delhi High Court disposed of a PIL seeking ₹50 crore in interim compensation from CJP.

  • The bench asked the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court, citing similar pending matters.

  • The petitioner alleged protests disrupted traffic and inconvenienced residents, commuters and traders.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of a public interest litigation seeking ₹50 crore in interim compensation from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged disruption caused by its protests, asking the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court instead.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said the Supreme Court was already considering similar issues and that parallel proceedings could lead to conflicting orders, Bar and Bench reported.

“The judicial discipline warrants that, in such an eventuality, this court must stay its hands away from the proceedings and should not pass conflicting orders,” the bench said.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also informed the court that related matters were pending before the apex court. The bench accordingly directed petitioner Rakesh Kumar Saini, an advocate, to take his plea there.

Saini had sought directions to the Centre and other authorities to initiate proceedings against the CJP, impose a collective or community fine and secure compensation for people allegedly affected by its demonstrations.

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The petition accused the party and its associates of breaching conditions governing protests at Jantar Mantar. It alleged that their activities caused traffic congestion and disrupted daily life for traders, commuters, office-goers and schoolchildren, Bar and Bench reported.

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According to the plea, the CJP initially received permission to demonstrate over alleged examination paper leaks and against the Union Education Minister, but remained at the venue beyond the authorised period. Later protests, including those demanding the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation, also disrupted central Delhi, it alleged.

Saini sought an order requiring the party to deposit ₹50 crore as interim compensation. He also requested a high-powered committee to receive claims from affected residents and assess the compensation payable.

Mehta, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and Central Government Standing Counsel Premtosh Mishra represented the Centre.

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