Congress Draws A Blank In 28 MLC Polls: Karnataka Setback Raises Questions Over Party Organisation

#WATCH | Bengaluru | BJP sweeps Karnataka MLC elections, State Congress chief BK Hariprasad says, "Yes, yes we have lost all four Teachers' and Graduates' seats. I humbly accept the verdict of both graduates and teachers. It has not come as a surprise for as three seats were held by the BJP. This is NDA's victory not BJP's. I thank all my Congress leaders, MLAs, MLCs and workers who worked for last 10 months and the voters. Victory and loss are a part of democracy. We accept the verdict. We will fix the loopholes. If this is the indication for the next elections, then in Mr Narendra Modi's Teachers' constituency of Varanasi, they have lost badly to Samajwadi party. Then this should be an indication to the BJP as well."