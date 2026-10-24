BJP MLC Prasad Lad on Saturday sought to counter the perception that the Manoj Jarange audio clip controversy had widened differences between his party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, both constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.Leaders of the two parties have engaged in a verbal tussle over the audio clip released by Jarange on Thursday, which purportedly claims that Rs 500 crore was delivered to the Maratha quota activist through Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, also the son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.