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Maharashtra MLC Polls: Uddhav Appeals To Teachers To Back Sena (UBT) Candidate In Amravati Seat

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PTI
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Uddhav Thackeray urges teacher voters in Amravati to unite and support the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections

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Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the teaching community in the Amravati division to support party candidate Prof. Dattatray Lahane in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council election.

  • Thackeray emphasized that electing a dedicated representative is vital for addressing long-pending grievances, pension issues, and administrative challenges faced by teachers.

  • The move sets up a friendly contest within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as candidate nominations heat up for the Amravati Teachers constituency.

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday urged voters to back party candidate Dattatray Lahane in the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for the Amravati Teachers' constituency, where the party is in direct contest with its MVA ally, Congress.

Thackeray, in a statement, said that Lahane has pledged before a tehsildar to refuse his MLC salary until the Old Pension Scheme is implemented for teachers.

Polling for the five legislative council seats will take place on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27.

"Personally, I have yet to come across another candidate who is so committed to keeping his word and serving others with such dedication. His social work is also noteworthy," Thackeray said.

"If you believe that the values of our society must not be sacrificed in this battle and marketplace dominated by powerful educational institutions and their owners, then I urge you to cast your first-preference vote for the honest and committed candidate, Dattatray Lahane, and ensure his victory with an overwhelming majority," he added.

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Teachers from Amravati, Buldhana, Washim and Yavatmal districts will cast their votes in the election to the Amravati Teachers' constituency.

The race to the seat will see a direct contest between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Sena (UBT) and Congress, which has fielded debutante Aditi Pohare. Shiv Sena has fielded sitting MLC Kiran Sarnaik.

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