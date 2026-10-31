‘No Rift Among Us’: Sunetra Pawar On NCP’s MLC Election Loss

Sunetra Pawar denied internal differences in the NCP after its MLC election defeat.
NCP candidate Satish Chavan lost the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ seat to NCP (SP)’s Pratapsinh Patil.
The MVA won three of the five Legislative Council seats, while the Mahayuti secured two.
Sunetra Pawar on Friday denied reports of a rift within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying the recent Legislative Council election defeat called for introspection rather than claims of internal discord.
“There was no rift among us, and whenever there is an election, victory and defeat happen. If there is a defeat, there is a need for self-introspection. We will definitely do self-introspection,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Pawar said as reported by news agency ANI.
Her remarks came after the NCP lost the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. Satish Chavan, the party’s candidate and a three-time sitting MLC, was defeated by Pratapsinh Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).
The results gave the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) three of the five seats, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance won two. The contests were held in the Pune Graduates, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates, Nagpur Graduates, Pune Teachers and Amravati Teachers constituencies. The NCP (SP) made gains in the graduates’ constituencies, while the BJP and Shiv Sena won teachers’ seats. A sitting Congress MLC also lost in a teachers’ constituency.
The result added to questions over the NCP’s performance after it failed to win the constituency it contested. The party’s loss to its rival NCP (SP) also prompted speculation about differences within the NCP, which Sunetra Pawar rejected.
NCP (SP) leader Pratap Singh Patil, speaking after his party’s win in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division Graduates’ constituency, said a “100 per cent wave of change” was sweeping Maharashtra. He said educated voters had delivered a strong message that the electorate could not be taken for granted.