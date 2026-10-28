Zeeshan Siddique has been appointed as the new Mumbai president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
The leader emphasized expanding the party's reach across the city with a focus on inclusive organizational growth.
His appointment aims to strengthen the party's grassroots presence and connect with diverse communities across Mumbai.
The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday appointed its MLC Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique, as president of its Mumbai unit, with the leader saying he would strive to expand the party’s presence in the metropolis.
Siddique thanked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who heads the party, and senior leader Parth Pawar for entrusting him with a “big responsibility”.
“It’s a long journey ahead. I will focus on strengthening the party in Mumbai through inclusivity. I will work towards fulfilling the dreams of late (NCP chief) Ajit Pawar and my father,” he told PTI.
He said Parth Pawar was like an elder brother to him.
Besides Siddique, Sunetra Pawar also announced the appointment of Umesh Patil as NCP national chief spokesperson.
The appointment letters were handed over to the two leaders at Sunetra Pawar’s official residence, Devgiri, in south Mumbai. Other party leaders and office-bearers were also present, a party statement said.
Sunetra Pawar expressed confidence that Patil and Siddique would work with dedication and commitment to strengthen the party organisation while carrying forward the ideals, vision and legacy of public service of late Ajit Pawar.
Zeeshan Siddique, who joined the NCP in October 2024, days after his father Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, was fielded by the party in Bandra in the assembly polls that year. He lost to Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT). He became a Member of the Legislative Council, or MLC, in May 2026.