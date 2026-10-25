'He's Very Good': Mitchell Santner Praises Tilak Varma Following India's Second T20I Victory Against New Zealand

Nitish Kumar Reddy also drew praise for his role late in the innings. "And same with Naman Dhir. I think the way he's come in and just looks so free from the start. Tilak took his time a little bit today, but managed the chase very well with Reddy at the end. If you can finish off games as a finisher, you're doing a pretty good job. So, I think it was a great knock from those last three, especially tonight," he added.