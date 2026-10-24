Vincent Kompany Suffers Health Scare: Bayern Munich Boss Could Miss Weeks After Collapse

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 24 October 2026 9:25 pm

Bayern said on Saturday that doctors are still trying to determine the cause, while board member for sport Max Eberl confirmed the 40-year-old is stable and will return only when fully fi

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee Published at: 24 October 2026 9:25 pm

Bayern's coach Vincent Kompany celebrates after winning the German championship at the end of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP

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