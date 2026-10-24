Vincent Kompany Suffers Health Scare: Bayern Munich Boss Could Miss Weeks After Collapse

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Bayern said on Saturday that doctors are still trying to determine the cause, while board member for sport Max Eberl confirmed the 40-year-old is stable and will return only when fully fi

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Bayern's coach Vincent Kompany celebrates after winning the German championship at the end of the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and Stuttgart in Munich, Germany. | Photo: Tom Weller/dpa via AP
Summary of this article

  • Vincent Kompany collapsed while watching a Bayern Munich reserve-team training session on Friday

  • Bayern said doctors are still working to determine the cause of the collapse

  • Board member for sport Max Eberl said the 40-year-old manager is in a stable condition

Vincent Kompany could miss weeks after collapsing while watching a Bayern Munich reserve-team training session on Friday. Bayern stated on Saturday that doctors were still trying to find the cause and the club would not fix a return date until he had fully recovered.

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said the 40-year-old was in a stable condition. He added that the medical team was still working out what caused the collapse. Eberl also said he had spoken to Kompany and his wife after the incident.

“The tests have already yielded some results, but further results are needed to determine exactly what it is and how long it will take for him to recover,” Eberl said.

Recent Health Issues

Kompany has been dealing with a viral infection since last week. Assistant coach Aaron Danks had earlier indicated that the illness had affected his legs.

The issue had already disrupted Bayern’s routine. Kompany watched Bayern’s 6-1 win over Leipzig from a seated position, then missed a training session and a pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Danks said at the time that the manager needed to recover at home.

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He returned on Wednesday. Kompany was back on the touchline for Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League. After that match, he admitted that he had tried to keep working despite his condition and had ignored his body’s warning signs.

Recovery Timeline Unclear

The fall has deepened concern. Eberl said there was still no clear sign of when Kompany would be ready to resume his duties, and Bayern expected the absence could stretch into weeks.

“He'll only come back when he's fit,” Eberl said.

“We're not going to start setting any time frames. We need to find out what the issue is, and then it's a question of what the recovery time will be. We're not talking in terms of days, but weeks,” Eberl said.

Bayern now wait for more medical clarity before deciding their next steps. They face Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday, October 25.

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