Weekly Horoscope (November 22, 2026 - November 28, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights important planetary influences on various aspects of life, including career, finances, relationships, health and education. While some individuals may experience professional growth, financial opportunities and improved health, others may need to exercise caution with investments, personal relationships and important decisions. The predictions also emphasise family responsibilities, emotional well-being, academic progress and personal development. Read your weekly horoscope to understand the opportunities and challenges ahead and prepare for the week with greater awareness and confidence.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
As a result of a recent occurrence that occurred this week, Jupiter's placement in the third house from the sign of your Moon is likely to cause you to feel sad. This is even though your life may appear to be beautiful to your friends and family. The current week is quite favourable for any financial and real estate deals that are on a smaller scale. However, you should try to avoid making any significant investments. If you are unable to do so, it is recommended that you seek assistance from an older person or an individual with more expertise before making any investments. You can consider inviting old acquaintances or others who are dear to you to your event this week.
It is possible that you may feel motivated to plan a party or event at this period since you will have more energy than usual. On the other hand, before you do something similar to this, you should make sure to discuss it with your family. Because Rahu is now located in the eleventh house from the sign of your Moon, people who were born under your sign are likely to experience a prosperous week in terms of their professional endeavours. At this time, the stars will be aligned in a way that is absolutely favourable to you. Your job and career will be blessed with a great deal of luck and wealth as a result of this. There is a possibility that you will hear some information concerning your family this week if you are attending school out of town. You are going to feel absolutely unable to concentrate on your academics as a result of this.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
There is a possibility that you may see big and favourable changes in your health this week due to the presence of Saturn in the eleventh house from your Moon sign. Enhancing your health and preserving both your mental and physical well-being may be accomplished with a minimal amount of conscious effort. Considering that Jupiter is now located in the third house from your Moon sign, this week is anticipated to be somewhat more favourable than normal for those who have been contemplating making investments relating to their homes. In addition to the fact that your investment will be successful, there is a possibility that you will be able to generate additional revenue by renting out a piece of your property. This week, your children have the potential to be of tremendous assistance in completing a variety of jobs around the house. You will, however, need to make an effort to look forceful and ask for their assistance.
Additionally, as a result of your charisma and personality, you will be effective in forming new friendships within the community. It is possible that you may need to reevaluate your goals and procedures along with making any required revisions, this week. During this period, you will be pleased with the outcomes of your effort and the earnings you have made; but, your want for more will not be satisfied, and you will continue to seek for more. During this week, students who have aspirations of obtaining a higher education may attain achievement that is in line with their goals. Nevertheless, students will be required to demonstrate patience and exhibit prudence in each and every step and choice that pertains to their schooling requirements. It is possible to seek assistance from your elders in the event that you encounter any challenges when making a decision.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
During this week, your health will be outstanding as a result of Jupiter's placement in the second house from your Moon sign. This will allow you to do very well in other aspects of your life. In addition, throughout this period, your bravery and self-assurance will grow, which will make it easier for you to make decisions in your life that were previously very challenging for you to make. During this week, there is a possibility that those who are now working may have a gain in their income. This is because Ketu is currently located in the third house from your Moon sign. Therefore, it is recommended that they put their money into tiny investments since doing so will provide them the opportunity to make a profit and would assist them in securing their future. A great number of members of your family will make an effort to provide you with happiness throughout this week, which will result in a week packed with happiness for your family.
After witnessing their efforts, you will discover that you are also making an effort to cultivate a positive environment inside your own house. For people who were born under your sign, this week is likely to be particularly beneficial in terms of their professional lives. The reason for this is that the stars will be totally aligned in your favour at this time, which will bring you a great deal of luck and wealth in your professional endeavours. This week, students will not be required to underestimate their capabilities as a result of the criticism they get from others. You have a good understanding of the fact that it is preferable to enrol in a professional course and quiet everyone with your outstanding performance rather than harbouring doubts that are not essential and that are not necessary. Because of this, you should not let the stupidity of other people bother you and instead concentrate completely on your education and making the appropriate choices.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Your health will be outstanding this week as a result of Jupiter's placement in the first house from the sign of the Moon. This will allow you to do very well in other aspects of your life. Over the course of this period, you will also see a rise in your bravery and self-assurance, which will enable you to make judgements that were previously challenging for you. This week, it is quite probable that all of the property-related transactions that you have undertaken in the past will be finalised, which will bring you rewards and significantly secure your future. Since Saturn is now located in the ninth house from the sign of the Moon, going out to eat or seeing a movie with members of your family this week will provide you with solace and help you maintain a positive disposition.
Additionally, this week will be an excellent time to give and receive presents with the people you care about most. It will feel like you are utterly alone for a period of time throughout this week. It's possible that your coworkers or associates will be willing to lend a hand during this time. On the other hand, you shouldn't think too highly of them because they won't be able to assist you much. Students, who are often recognised for their high levels of energy, will experience a decrease in their level of enthusiasm during this week. Because of this, you could find it more difficult to concentrate on your academics.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Because Saturn is now located in the eighth house from the Moon, you will be responsible for your own health during this week. Regularly engaging in activities such as yoga and meditation, as well as avoiding stale food, can help enhance your mental state. Another thing that would be good at this period is engaging in activities that include physical activity. This week, you could be able to reap huge rewards from a significant offer. In light of this, you can also consider purchasing a valued item for yourself. Nevertheless, you will need to exercise caution because there is a possibility that the precious object might be misplaced or theft could occur. Significant monetary losses could be incurred as a consequence of this.
You will not only be responsible for the tasks around the house, but you will also be actively involved in social events and will be planning a journey with your family. Taking this into consideration will provide you the chance to engage in introspection. An absence of passion and energy with regard to your work will be experienced by you this week, which will have a direct influence on your professional life. You can read a book or listen to music that you enjoy listening to in order to restore the energy and passion that you have lost. During the course of this week, the presence and influence of a number of planets that are considered to be fortunate in your zodiac sign will assist you in achieving the grades that you deserve on your examinations. As a result, put in a lot of effort and, if necessary, ask your instructors for assistance.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Given that Ketu is currently positioned in the twelfth house from the Moon sign, the likelihood of experiencing serious ailments during this week is quite low, with the exception of minor health issues. On the other hand, if you have any seasonal diseases, it is strongly recommended that you do not self-treat at home and that you refrain from using medicine without first contacting a medical professional. If you were thinking of making a large investment in order to build up your fortune, you should refrain from doing so during this given week. There is a possibility that the rewards you anticipate from your investment will not materialise. In addition to that, there is a significant possibility that it may become stuck.
This week, there is a risk that other members of the family will be at odds with one another, which may cause the peace within the family to be disrupted. During this period, however, you should refrain from intervening in the problems of other people since you run the risk of being involved in the conflicts that they are experiencing. Because Saturn is now located in the twelfth house from the sign of the Moon, the momentum you had previously obtained in your professional life may be put on pause during this week. Because of this issue, you will have unpleasant effects in a variety of aspects of your life, and your bravery and strength will see a decline. During this period, you could also experience feelings of acute loneliness and helplessness. For the most part, kids will have a typical week this week. Nevertheless, you will experience an increased amount of strain in relation to your education. It is possible that this will make it more difficult to memorise subjects.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week, in order to boost your health, you will need to begin your mornings with some form of physical activity because Rahu is located in the fifth house from the Moon. You ought to be aware of the fact that now is the most appropriate moment to begin feeling positive about yourself. You should make this adjustment a part of your everyday routine and make an effort to keep it happening regularly. Ketu will be in the eleventh house from the Moon this week, which will help you to find new possibilities to generate money and make big profits. You will be brimming with innovative ideas, which will allow you to do this. However, before signing any documents, it is recommended to ensure that they have been thoroughly reviewed.
The guidance of a member of your family is likely to assist you in generating additional income this week, which will provide you with happiness. Additionally, you will be observed lavishly spending money on members of your family and purchasing presents for them. During this week, the circumstances at work will be fully favourable for you, which will enable you to finish all of the chores that are still outstanding and satisfy both your superiors and your employer. In addition to this, this will make it possible for further growth in the future. The earlier efforts of a great number of pupils, which they saw as being fruitless, will be rewarded this week. The level of information and comprehension that you possess will be sufficient to make a favourable impression on your instructors. Not only will this help you win their support, but it will also provide you with the ability to do well on subsequent examinations.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Despite the fact that you have a lot on your plate this week, your health will come out better than usual because Saturn is located in the fifth house from the Moon. On the other hand, you should not make the error of expecting that this will always be the case; you need not be negligent with your health. Maintain a healthy habit and show respect for both your life and your health. You could run into some difficulties in the future if you don't do this. The placement of Rahu in the fourth house from the Moon raises the possibility that any prior investments you have made might become a significant cause of difficulty during this week, which could lead to monetary losses. In light of this, it is recommended to refrain from making hasty judgments and instead make them with great thought.
You can experience some challenges in your personal life this week as a result of the disclosure of a secret that you have kept in the past. When you find yourself in such a predicament, it is preferable to acknowledge your error by communicating it to other people rather than waiting for it to be disclosed. As we wait for things to unfold on their own, we frequently put more faith in chance than in our own efforts to make things happen. During this week, however, you will need to avoid engaging in or thinking about activities of this nature. Consequently, if you want to be successful in your professional life, you shouldn't put your faith in chance; rather, you should go out and investigate new chances. It is important for students to avoid participating in activities this week that might have a bad influence on their image and academic career. These activities have the potential to divert your attention away from your objectives.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
According to your horoscope, this week, you will have beneficial impacts on your health, including a reduction in your obesity, if you refrain from eating foods that are rich in fat and keep a routine that is balanced. Due to the fact that Rahu is located in the third house from your Moon sign, you will need to exercise extra caution this week. There is a possibility that a creditor could come to your door demanding payback of your debts. The failure to return the money might result in financial troubles, and the failure to return the money could be detrimental to your reputation. You are going to put out an effort this week to enhance the quality of your family life. It will be easier for you to win your parents' support if their health continues to improve.
Additionally, your younger siblings will have the opportunity to seek your guidance. Due to the fact that Ketu is located in the ninth house from your Moon sign, you will be showered with praise and encouragement from those in positions of authority and authority over you throughout the week. Your trips will also be highly useful, which is another point to consider. This week is likely to alleviate any difficulties you may be experiencing in comprehending a variety of topics. This is due to the fact that the influence of various fortunate planets in your horoscope is acting in your favour. You will be able to devote more of your attention to your studies because you will be able to entirely separate yourself from the turbulence that is occurring in your personal life.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Because Saturn is currently located in the third house from the sign of the Moon, this week will not only help improve your current state of health, but it is also possible that you may hear some positive news. It is better to share your happiness with other people rather than keeping it to yourself. You will experience a beneficial influence on your health, and your happiness will increase by a factor of two. During this week, your close friends and relatives will be there for you at every turn, providing support and assistance in overcoming any financial challenges you may have. Not only can their assistance improve your current financial condition, but it will also assist you in repaying any obligations that you may have.
Throughout the course of this week, the family atmosphere may be characterised by disturbance as a result of a sad occurrence that involves a close relative. Your mental tension will grow as a result of this, and you will have a sense of restlessness. When it comes to making decisions in your work life this week, you will need to use a greater degree of care since Ketu is located in the eighth house from the Moon. While this period of time will bring about favourable outcomes for your professional life, the fact that everything is going well may cause you to experience some feelings of emotion. This week, it is possible that students will have difficulty comprehending the classes or subjects they are studying. In a circumstance like this, it is quite possible that your ego will keep you from getting assistance. However, in order to obtain better outcomes, you will need to seek the help of your elders rather than doing what you are now doing.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
You could have feelings of unease this week as a result of the continuous turmoil in your life. Having headaches and being observed becoming furious at your children for no apparent cause are also possible outcomes. It is important to have a positive attitude in such a circumstance; otherwise, your connections with the other person may be negatively impacted. In light of the fact that Rahu is now located in the first house of the sign of the Moon, motorists will need to exercise a higher degree of caution this week. It is possible that you will be subject to significant fines if you breach traffic restrictions, such as chatting on the phone or driving at an excessive pace. Consequently, this may result in monetary losses as well as a waste of time.
You can experience an increase in mental tension if you share your secrets with a member of your family and blindly trust them this week. Because of this, you should only share with other people what is suitable, since doing otherwise might damage your reputation. The act of seeking the guidance of others not only enables us to make more informed choices, but it also brings about some beneficial improvements in our lives. On the other hand, this week, your emotions of acute insecurity will prohibit you from seeking help from other people, which will force you to make a number of decisions that are substantial and crucial on your own. It is possible that you will hear some news about your family this week if you are continuing your education away from home. You are going to feel absolutely unable to concentrate on your academics as a result of this.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
The inclination you have to fret and stress out too much might be detrimental to your health this week. During your leisure time, rather than wasting it overthinking, you could get some work done or assist members of your family. Because of this, your mind will be able to avoid overthinking. You should avoid friends and loved ones who continually ask you for loans and then put off returning them, since Rahu is in the twelfth house from the Moon sign from the beginning of this week until the conclusion of it. This is because Rahu is in the twelfth house from the Moon sign. The act of lending money at this period will prove to be damaging.
The upcoming week will provide you with the opportunity to spend quality time with your loved ones and friends. In addition to that, you might organise a lovely excursion or picnic with them. Nevertheless, exercise extreme caution while driving, since this might potentially result in some injury. You will be able to introduce some new items at this time, which will prove to be extremely beneficial. Additionally, this week you will not be afraid to try new things and take some risks, which will undoubtedly result in positive outcomes for you. Students who are interested in obtaining internships will find this moment to be quite fortunate. At the same time, you should not forget to collect all of your paperwork in advance, and only after that should you submit an application for anything.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7