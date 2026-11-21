This week, there is a risk that other members of the family will be at odds with one another, which may cause the peace within the family to be disrupted. During this period, however, you should refrain from intervening in the problems of other people since you run the risk of being involved in the conflicts that they are experiencing. Because Saturn is now located in the twelfth house from the sign of the Moon, the momentum you had previously obtained in your professional life may be put on pause during this week. Because of this issue, you will have unpleasant effects in a variety of aspects of your life, and your bravery and strength will see a decline. During this period, you could also experience feelings of acute loneliness and helplessness. For the most part, kids will have a typical week this week. Nevertheless, you will experience an increased amount of strain in relation to your education. It is possible that this will make it more difficult to memorise subjects.