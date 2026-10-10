Weekly Horoscope For October 11-17, 2026: Career And Financial Gains For Aries, Virgo And Scorpio

Weekly Horoscope ( October 11, 2026 - October 17, 2026): This Weekly Horoscope provides guidance on career, finances, health, relationships, family and education. The week brings opportunities for professional recognition, financial improvement and personal progress, while some may need to manage health concerns, workplace pressure or unexpected expenses. Students can benefit from consistent efforts, and family relationships may improve through patience, understanding and balanced communication.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
The placement of Rahu in the eleventh house of your Moon sign brings with it the possibility that a friend or colleague would act in a self-centred manner, which might cause you to lose your peace of mind this week. It is recommended that you use extreme caution while driving this week since you could discover that you are unable to focus while you are behind the wheel. Because Saturn is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you will have an easier time accumulating funds this week. It's possible that this is related to the chance of collecting previous debts, or it might be attributable to the possibility of earning some money to invest in a new venture. This week, you will need to exercise extra caution to ensure that no one who is close to you or a member of your family gets harmed by the words or actions that you choose to take.
Therefore, it is recommended that you take some time off from your profession in order to better comprehend their requirements. In the next week, you will have a great deal of success in earning professional recognition for the company that you have been working so diligently to create over the course of many years. During this moment, you will notice that tears of happiness are vividly visible in your eyes. Instead of grabbing all the glory for yourself, you will need to offer it to your hard-working coworkers, God, and all of the members of your family who have been there for you like pillars in every circumstance. The students will need to keep up their diligent effort throughout this week since their capacity for comprehension will continue to develop. As a result, you will be more concentrated on your own business and studying for future tests, and you will ignore your unpleasant company.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
The placement of Saturn in the eleventh house of your Moon sign will make it extremely important for you to find a balance between the amount of work you do and the amount of relaxation you get this week. Assuming that you have been afflicted with a chronic ailment for a considerable amount of time, you will be able to triumph over it entirely this time. By virtue of the favourable planetary alignment, you will be able to triumph over a multitude of diseases, and you will have a period of remarkable health. You'll also have a healthy mental equilibrium. There will be an improvement in both your eating habits and your day-to-day lifestyle throughout this period. Due to the fact that Rahu is currently located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, you will need to acquire the ability to value both your time and your money throughout this week.
In that case, financial limits may have an impact on a variety of aspects of your life, which may result in a great deal of difficulty. It is possible that this week you will have higher expectations of other people in your family life, which may make your family members become irritated, which will only lead to problems for you. Maintain control of your expectations from the very beginning, and refrain from exerting pressure on other people. During this week, you should prioritise maintaining control of your feelings above everything else. It is possible that this week will bring about an increase in your indulgences, which may give the impression that you are not as concerned about your professional life. For people who were born under your sign, the circumstances surrounding educational concerns will be less favourable than they normally are this week. During the time that you are studying, you could have several difficulties, which might make it difficult for you to concentrate on your studies.
Lucky Colours: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 3
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Because Saturn is now located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, it will be extremely important for you to find a way to establish a balance between your work and your relaxation during this week. If you have been afflicted with a chronic disease for a considerable amount of time, you will be able to make a full recovery from it. Your health will improve as a result of the favourable planetary alignment, which will assist you in overcoming a variety of maladies. Your mental equilibrium will also be restored. There will be an improvement in both your eating habits and your day-to-day lifestyle throughout this period. There is a good chance that you will go on a trip this week. It is possible that this may be exhausting and unpleasant, despite the fact that it will bring some relief from your hectic schedule.
When you are successful in earning a considerable amount of money through your efforts throughout this trip, all of this exhaustion will disappear. During the course of this week, you will have the opportunity to spend some time with members of your family. There is also the possibility that you may get the chance to reconnect with old friends or to acquire fresh and significant knowledge from your respective parents. This week, your superiors and supervisor will lose their cool since Ketu is located in the third house of your Moon sign. This will cause them to have a temper tantrum. Because of this, it is quite possible that they will find fault with everything that you do. Your morale may suffer as a result of this, and you may even believe that other coworkers have treated you unfairly. During this week, time will be difficult for you since you could forget or misplace the textbook or notes for your primary topic, which could lead you to experience mental tension. Because of this, you will most likely experience some anxiety, and you will feel agitated even over very little matters. As a result, it is preferable to maintain composure and look for a solution rather than take responsibility for the situation.
Lucky Colour: Deep teal
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
This week, as a result of Rahu's placement in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you will notice that you are experiencing a rise in the number of negative ideas that you are thinking about your health. Because of this, you should work on improving your health because you are aware that a weak body can lead to a weak mind. During this week, you should refrain from giving money to anyone, and if it is essential, you should get written proof from the lender regarding its return. If you do so, you can protect yourself against a variety of dangers. You are going to earn respect from your peers this week. On the other hand, it is possible that your siblings' health would be bad at this period, which will need you to spend part of your own money on their financial needs.
Having said that, if you are able to fulfil all of your family tasks throughout this period, you will also become respected at home. This week, it is possible that you will not obtain the results you seek in your professional life since Ketu is located in the second house of your Moon sign. There is a possibility that someone who is quite close to you will betray you for their own personal gain. This is going to get you into some difficulty. This week, it is important for students who are born under your zodiac sign to take care of their health and not neglect it. In order to keep your health, you will need to make changes to your daily routine, one of which is upholding a diet that is well-balanced. There is a possibility that your current state of health will impede your scholastic development during this period, which may result in you performing poorly on an upcoming examination.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
During this week, you will experience both physical and emotional stress as a result of Saturn's placement in the ninth house of your moon sign. Therefore, you may be required to make some financial expenditures. Nevertheless, if you are short on finances, you can even consider borrowing money from another person. If you have any investments, it is possible that you may not realise as much profit as you had planned for this week. On the other hand, these advantages will provide you with a great deal of happiness, which will enable you to make the decision to invest in your respective firm. Considering that Jupiter is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you have the potential to rapidly increase your money if you employ the appropriate technique.
Through the course of this week, you will have a difficult time communicating your ideas and emotions to the members of your family who are most important to you. On account of this, it is essential to maintain your composure and allow them some time. An absence of passion and energy with regard to your work will be experienced by you this week, which will have a direct influence on your professional life. You can read a book or listen to music that you enjoy listening to in order to restore the energy and passion that you have lost. During this period, students who are certain about the things they want to accomplish in their lives will need to concentrate harder on the job that they are doing. mostly due to the fact that you will have the most difficulty avoiding being overwhelmed by your ego during this period. In addition to this, you will be able to achieve success in your classes, which will garner appreciation from both your parents and your professors.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Due to Saturn's placement in the seventh house of your Moon sign, your habit of eating excessively spicy and fried foods may cause health problems this week, which may even require you to visit a doctor immediately. You'll be able to save a significant portion of your income this week, which you've been spending on your parents' health. Their poor health will improve, allowing you to save money. Therefore, continue to take proper care of them from the very beginning. Due to Jupiter's placement in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you'll be able to resolve any ongoing conflicts in your family life this week and improve your financial situation.
This will make your parents feel proud of you, and they'll be seen showering you with love after seeing your understanding. This week, you'll feel completely alone for a while. Your colleagues may offer a helping hand during this time. But don't expect too much from them, as they won't be able to provide much assistance. Many students' previous hard work, which they considered futile, will pay off this week. You will be able to impress your teachers with your knowledge and understanding, which will help you gain their support and enable you to perform well in upcoming exams.
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week, your habit of eating foods that are very hot and fried may lead you to experience health difficulties, which may even force you to contact a doctor as soon as possible. This is because Saturn is currently located in the seventh house of your Moon sign. This next week, you will have the opportunity to set aside a large percentage of your money, which you have been putting toward the medical expenses of your parents. Their deteriorating health will improve, which will result in cost savings for you. As a result, you should continue to provide them with the appropriate care from the very beginning. As a result of Jupiter's position in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you will have the opportunity to resolve any lingering problems that have arisen in your home life and improve your financial status during this week.
As a result of this, your parents will feel proud of you, and after seeing how much you comprehend, they will be seen showering you with affection. During this week, you will experience a period of time in which you feel utterly alone. It's possible that your coworkers may be willing to lend a hand during this time. On the other hand, you shouldn't have too high of expectations for them because they won't be able to offer much aid. The earlier efforts of a great number of pupils, which they saw as being fruitless, will be rewarded this week. You will have the ability to wow your instructors with your knowledge and comprehension, which will enable you to win their support and enable you to score well on forthcoming examinations thanks to your ability to dazzle them.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, many favourable improvements in your health will help you interact openly with people at work and in your social life. This is because Jupiter is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, which is the house that has the most influence over your health. This will not only boost your bravery and self-assurance, but it will also give you the impression that you are completely capable of making choices. This week, you will have the opportunity to put aside a substantial percentage of your salary, which you had been spending on expenses related to the health of your parents. You will be able to save money when their poor health improves, which is a positive development.
As a result, you should continue to provide them with the appropriate care from the very beginning. Your vivacious, upbeat, and friendly manner will provide happiness to people who are in your immediate vicinity, particularly the members of your family. You will also receive love and attention from your parents as a result of this move. In the next week, you will have a great deal of success in earning professional recognition for the company that you have been working so diligently to make successful over the course of many years. It is quite likely that you will be able to see a tear of happiness in your eyes at this period.
If you find yourself in such a circumstance, rather than claiming all the glory for yourself, you should give it to your staff who have worked hard, to God, and to all of the members of your family who have been there for you like a rock in every circumstance. If you are now without a job as a result of Saturn being positioned in the fifth house according to the sign of the Moon, you will have a tremendous number of excellent prospects to get employment this week. Following the middle of the week, there is also the likelihood that you will have a great deal of success in competitive examinations. However, in order to do this, you will need to increase the quality of your business and maintain your interaction with just those individuals who are likewise committed to their education. Otherwise, your thoughts can become diverted from the studies you are doing.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Considering that Saturn is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign, this week will be less beneficial for your health than it would have been otherwise. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to what you consume, avoid meals that are spicy as much as possible, and make yoga and physical activity a regular part of your routine. Due to the fact that Ketu is now located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, the planetary configurations also suggest that you could be subject to some unwelcome expenditures during this period. On the other hand, if your income continues to rise, these expenditures will become less obvious, and you will be able to spend some of your money on the things that you consider to be luxuries. In light of this, it is essential to ensure that there is a balance between one's income and expenditures.
Increasing your contacts with prominent and significant individuals in your immediate environment may be accomplished by participating in social events, which will prove to be an excellent chance. In the next week, your capacity to exert influence over other people will bring you a great deal of success. When it comes to one's professional life, the beginning of the week is going to be a highly productive time. In light of the fact that this will be the beginning of a significant trip in your life, you should make it a point to receive permission from your parents before engaging in any project of this kind. In that case, they could raise objections at a later time and humiliate you in front of other people. Your horoscope for the week appears to be excellent for your academic performance, which will bring about positive outcomes for students. During this period, you will experience the fruits of your labour and have the confidence that you are able to achieve success in competitive examinations.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
At this time, it may be difficult for you to concentrate on your work since Ketu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. The state of your health will not be completely satisfactory at this period, which may necessitate the use of medicine. Additionally, your disposition and mood are likely to deteriorate. During this week, it is anticipated that your income will improve as a result of previous investments, which may include ancestral property, land, property, insurance, and so on. There is a possibility that you may choose to reinvest the money that you have earned in a venture that will be lucrative. Positive outcomes are anticipated to occur in the family life of people who were born under this sign throughout the current week. There is a potential that a new member of the family or a young visitor will arrive, which will enhance the joy that is present in the family environment.
In addition, brotherhood and affection for one another will be readily apparent at this period. In the next week, those who were born under this sign could have the desire to take a vacation from their work and spend some time at home with their siblings watching a movie or a match. If you do this, you will be effective in boosting the amount of love that exists inside your family; nevertheless, it may have an impact on your image at work. During the course of this week, a significant number of students will struggle to comprehend components of their coursework; yet, they will prevail over these challenges and achieve success in their respective disciplines. As a result, over this period of time, they will be required to maintain their concentration on their objectives and make consistent efforts.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Patients suffering from foot discomfort, sprains, and joint pain will find relief during this week. The week ahead will be very beneficial for people who are above the age of 50. The placement of Rahu in the first house of your Moon sign means that anyone born under this sign, particularly women, will need to exercise extra caution while speaking and conducting financial transactions. This is especially true for deals involving money. Due to the fact that you are innocent, it is likely that a member of your family will seek financial assistance, and you might not be able to reject them, even if you would prefer not to. It is possible that you will have some reprieve from these issues this week if you are away from your family for reasons related to job or school.
Additionally, with the power of your voice, you will be able to achieve victory over individuals and resolve any disagreements that may exist inside their thoughts, therefore bringing peace and harmony. In this week, your creativity will be significantly hampered as a result of Saturn's placement in the second house of your Moon sign. As a result, you will be unable to satisfy your superiors by making appropriate use of various forms of media, including email, the internet, and other forms of communication. This will not only have an impact on your promotion, but it will also slow down the progression of your career. This time will be especially beneficial for students who are studying creative disciplines; they will be able to triumph over the hurdles they face in their academic pursuits and accomplish a great deal of success over this period. As a result, this means that you will have a complete understanding of any topics that previously needed you to exert a lot of effort to comprehend.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
Over the course of this week, those who are of this zodiac sign and are of a more advanced age should pay extra attention to their health. In order to do this, you should go to the park and walk for around thirty minutes in the morning and evening. Try to stay away from dusty regions as much as you can. In light of the fact that Rahu is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, it is possible that you could receive unexpected financial gains this week; however, this gain will only be temporary. People who are engaging in unlawful activities will thus need to give serious consideration to their actions before incurring any risks. In that case, there is the possibility of monetary losses.
There is a good chance that any disputes that have occurred between members of the family in the past will be handled this week, therefore bringing some harmony to the family. Not only will this make the environment in your household more pleasant, but it will also let you feel more at ease. This week, those who are working in government employment and who are born under this zodiac sign are likely to obtain a promotion or a rise in their income, in addition to a transfer that they have been hoping for. To maintain your motivation in such a circumstance, you should solely focus on achieving your goals. It is especially probable that students who are interested in pursuing their studies in a foreign country will travel this week. Therefore, if you are making efforts in this area, you should continue making those efforts because you will undoubtedly attain success.
Lucky Colour: Pesta Green
Lucky Number: 12