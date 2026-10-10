Weekly Horoscope For October 11-17, 2026: Career And Financial Gains For Aries, Virgo And Scorpio

When you are successful in earning a considerable amount of money through your efforts throughout this trip, all of this exhaustion will disappear. During the course of this week, you will have the opportunity to spend some time with members of your family. There is also the possibility that you may get the chance to reconnect with old friends or to acquire fresh and significant knowledge from your respective parents. This week, your superiors and supervisor will lose their cool since Ketu is located in the third house of your Moon sign. This will cause them to have a temper tantrum. Because of this, it is quite possible that they will find fault with everything that you do. Your morale may suffer as a result of this, and you may even believe that other coworkers have treated you unfairly. During this week, time will be difficult for you since you could forget or misplace the textbook or notes for your primary topic, which could lead you to experience mental tension. Because of this, you will most likely experience some anxiety, and you will feel agitated even over very little matters. As a result, it is preferable to maintain composure and look for a solution rather than take responsibility for the situation.