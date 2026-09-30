Sagittarius October 2026 Horoscope: New Paths In Studies, Career, Money, Love, Marriage And Health

There is a possibility that you may have a feeling of withdrawal in your relationship, and as a consequence, you will be unable to communicate openly with your spouse. Each and every one of these occurrences can be traced back to Jupiter's placement in the ninth house. Sagittarius folks who are interested in getting married would be better off delaying their wedding to a later month. They have the potential to boost their love life and their marriage if Saturn is located in their fourth house and Rahu is located in their third house. On the other hand, Jupiter's position in the ninth house might cause difficulties in the realm of marriage and love life; hence, it is recommended that you refrain from beginning a new romantic connection or getting married during this month.