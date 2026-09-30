Nineteen-Year-Old Pooja Singh Wins Bronze In Women's High Jump To End India's 24-Year Drought At Asian Games 2026

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Nineteen-year-old Indian high jumper Pooja Singh clinched a historic bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, clearing a height of 1.84m in the women's final. Her podium finish ended India's 24-year drought in the event at the continental marquee, matching Bobby Aloysius' famous silver from 2002. Pooja executed a flawless series, clearing every height up to 1.84m on her first attempts before bowing out at 1.87m. Uzbekistan's Barnokhon Sayfullaeva secured the gold and Kazakhstan's Kristina Ovchinnikova took silver after both cleared 1.87m, leaving the young Indian talent to capture a hard-earned and celebrated bronze on countback.

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Pooja Singh high jump bronze medal photos
Bronze medalist Pooja of India poses on the podium following the women's high jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Pooja Singh podium ceremony pictures
Bronze medalist Pooja of India poses on the podium following the women's high jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games 2026 womens high jump results
Gold medalist, Barnokhon Sayfullaeva of Uzbekistan, centre, silver medalist, Kristina Ovchinnikova of Kazakhstan, left, and bronze medalist Pooja of India pose on the podium following the women's high jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Pooja Singh bronze medal high jump
Bronze medalist Pooja of India poses with her medal following the women's high jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Pooja Singh high jumper India
India’s Pooja celebrates after winning bronze medal in the women’s high jump final event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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India first womens high jump medal in 24 years
India’s Pooja competes in the women’s high jump final event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Pooja Singh ends Indias 24 year high jump wait
India's Pooja reacts in the women's high jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Pooja Singh 1.84m high jump Asian Games
India's Pooja competes in the women's high jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila

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