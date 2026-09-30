Nineteen-Year-Old Pooja Singh Wins Bronze In Women's High Jump To End India's 24-Year Drought At Asian Games 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 30 September 2026 2:29 pm

Nineteen-year-old Indian high jumper Pooja Singh clinched a historic bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, clearing a height of 1.84m in the women's final. Her podium finish ended India's 24-year drought in the event at the continental marquee, matching Bobby Aloysius' famous silver from 2002. Pooja executed a flawless series, clearing every height up to 1.84m on her first attempts before bowing out at 1.87m. Uzbekistan's Barnokhon Sayfullaeva secured the gold and Kazakhstan's Kristina Ovchinnikova took silver after both cleared 1.87m, leaving the young Indian talent to capture a hard-earned and celebrated bronze on countback.