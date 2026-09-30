Sports Secretary Cancels Japan Trip to Prioritize BRICS Games Preparations Amid India’s Poor Aichi-Nagoya Asiad Show

Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and four MYAS officials were scheduled to travel to Japan on September 28
The planned visit was cancelled after India’s weak performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
The poor showing has raised concern over a possible rejig in the Sports Authority of India
Sports Ministry officials have cancelled their planned visit to Japan after India’s weak run at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the country placed 11th in the medals table. The Bridge reported that Hari Ranjan Rao, the sports secretary, and four MYAS officials, including Meenu Singh Bisht, the director (sports), were scheduled to travel to Japan on September 28 and stay until the closing ceremony.
“Yes, the Secretary (sports), along with Meenu Singh Bisht, Director (Sports), and some MYAS officials, were to travel to Japan for the Asian Games, but have cancelled the plan after India’s performance in the games so far,” a source told The Bridge.
India's current medal tally put the contingent well below its pace from the previous edition and has also triggered concern over a possible shake-up in the Sports Authority of India.
Medal Tally Comparison
The drop is sharp. In Hangzhou, India sent a 655-member contingent and finished fourth with a record 106 medals—28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze.
The gap was visible early as well. After eight days of competition in the 2023 edition, Indian athletes had won 53 medals, including 13 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze.
This time, the Day 8 tally stood at just 59 medals—10 gold, 21 silver and 28 bronze. Even with the total rising, India remained 7th on the table due to missing out on Golds.
BRICS Games Preparations Priority
Sports Secretary Rao adjusted his travel itinerary, postponing a scheduled September 28 departure to Japan in order to personally oversee preparations for the upcoming BRICS Games. While sports ministry officials dismissed speculation linking the decision to India's performance in Japan, insiders emphasized that the senior-most ministry official needed to remain in the country to manage coordination effectively.
The event, managed jointly by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Gujarat government, will welcome roughly 2,000 athletes, officials, and delegates from nine nations, including China, Russia, Iran, and Bolivia, for a non-competitive showcase celebrating indigenous sports and cultural traditions.
The successful execution of the BRICS Games carries immense strategic weight for India's broader international sporting ambitions. With Ahmedabad designated to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and positioned as the centerpiece for India's bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, delivering a flawless multi-nation event is viewed as a crucial litmus test for the nation's global hosting capabilities and reputation as an emerging sporting superpower.
Possible Ministry Shake-up
The poor return may lead to wider changes. There are indications of a major rejig or overhaul in the Sports Authority of India after the performance, the source said.
“The TOPS officials are worried about their fate given the performance of the athletes. Many are linking it to the merging of TAGG with TOPS,” the source said.
That concern comes against an earlier restructuring. SAI had officially disbanded the Target Asian Games Group division with immediate effect in May last year, after which the Target Olympic Podium Scheme division took charge of day-to-day operations, development and coordination for 27 specific disciplines.