Born in Haryana, Kushal Dalal began archery at the age of 12–13 at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak, expertly balancing his early training with his school education. His exposure to the sport blossomed into a professional pursuit after he competed in the Mini National Championships in Vijayawada, where he won a team gold medal in the compound bow category. Kushal subsequently competed extensively across junior, sub-junior, and Under-14 levels, establishing himself as a rising star.