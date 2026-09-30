Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam and Kushal Dalal played a pivotal role in India's dramatic 238-237 men's compound team gold medal victory
Their golden campaign featured a dominant semifinal win over South Korea before holding their nerve in a razor-thin final against China
Backed by impressive international resumes and elite institutional support, both young archers cemented their status as rising stars for India
Building on India’s historic compound archery sweep at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, young standouts Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam and Kushal Dalal played an integral role alongside Sahil Jadhav to capture the men's team gold medal in a nail-biting 238-237 thriller against China
Their path to the ultimate prize was built on sheer grit and tactical brilliance, highlighted by a dominant semifinal masterclass where they brushed aside archery powerhouse South Korea 236-229 to secure a commanding seven-point victory.
That momentum set the stage for a heart-stopping gold-medal showdown against China. In a high-octane final where every single millimeter counted, the Indian trio held their nerve under immense pressure, trading blow for blow before edging their opponents by a razor-thin one-point margin.
Who Is Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam?
Born on 9th May 2006 in Andhra Pradesh, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam embarked on his archery journey in 2016. He steadily emerged through India's fiercely competitive domestic circuit as one of the country's most promising compound archers, consistently excelling in national ranking tournaments and age-group competitions. His progress earned him a prized spot in the Indian compound team, where he has represented the nation at major international youth events.
Ganesh credits his father as his primary motivation, drawing inspiration from his dedication and unwavering support. With a strong ambition to reach the pinnacle of the sport, his long-term goal is to become a World Champion and secure a place among the top three compound archers in the global rankings.
Training out of the Sparrow Archery Academy, his developmental path has been actively backed by state and national sports frameworks during the Asian Games cycle, receiving Rs. 50,000/- under TOPS and Rs. 44,95,513/- under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).
Throughout his international career, Ganesh has accumulated 5 international medals, comprising 2 Gold, 2 Silver, and 1 Bronze.
He further strengthened his elite credentials by helping India secure the Team Gold Medal at the World Archery Youth Championships in Winnipeg. His key competitive achievements feature a World Archery Youth Championship gold in the team event (2026) and silver in the team event (2023), alongside success on the Asian Grand Prix Circuit including team gold (2025), team silver (2025), and team bronze (2024).
Who Is Kushal Dalal?
Born in Haryana, Kushal Dalal began archery at the age of 12–13 at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak, expertly balancing his early training with his school education. His exposure to the sport blossomed into a professional pursuit after he competed in the Mini National Championships in Vijayawada, where he won a team gold medal in the compound bow category. Kushal subsequently competed extensively across junior, sub-junior, and Under-14 levels, establishing himself as a rising star.
His major international breakthrough came at the Youth World Championships, where he won two world medals—one in the Mixed Team event and one in the Team event—cementing his transition into the senior Indian squad. Training out of SAI Sonipat, Kushal has received vital financial backing during the Asian Games cycle, including Rs. 50,000/- under TOPS and Rs. 32,95,404/- under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).
Kushal Dalal has built an impressive international collection featuring 12 international medals—7 Gold, 3 Silver, and 2 Bronze. His standout accolades include World Archery Youth Championship gold medals in the team event (2026, 2021), alongside a stellar record on the Asian Grand Prix Circuit featuring individual golds (2025, 2025), team golds (2025, 2024, 2023), individual silver (2024), team silvers (2025, 2023), an individual bronze (2023), and a team bronze (2024).