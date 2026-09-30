It was his family, particularly his father, who pulled him back from the brink. Remaining a constant source of strength and motivation, his parents assured him they would shoulder the financial burdens so he could keep his eyes locked on the target. That unwavering faith paid off manifold. Today, backed by vital institutional support—including assistance under TOPS and the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC)—Sahil trains out of SAI Kolkata as one of India's premier compound marksmen.