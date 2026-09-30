Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi clinched compound mixed team gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, defeating South Korea 158-157 in a thrilling shoot-off
The victory secures an invaluable quota place for the compound mixed team event's debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
Sahil's triumphant milestone marks a stunning turnaround from nearly quitting the sport due to financial struggles in 2022
All of Sahil Jadhav’s years of perseverance culminated in a stunning golden masterclass at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. Teaming up with 21-year-old rising star Chikitha Taniparthi in the compound mixed team event, Sahil held his nerve under extreme pressure. After edging Thailand 156-155 in a nail-biting semifinal—where Sahil delivered a clutch 10 under immense duress—the top-seeded pair squared off against South Korea in a gripping gold-medal showdown.
Following a tense 157-157 deadlock, the final was decided by a dramatic shoot-off, with Sahil and Chikitha triumphing 158-157 to clinch India's second archery gold of the day. Beyond sealing his maiden Asian Games gold medal, the victory carries a massive historic bonus: securing an invaluable quota place for the compound mixed team event's debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
For Sahil Rajesh Jadhav—born on 11th April 2001 and hailing from Maharashtra—the path to the top of the podium was forged through grit, sacrifice, and unwavering family support. Growing up, Sahil explored various sports during his school years before finding his true calling in 2016. Inspired by a neighbour who practiced archery, a young Sahil decided to take up the discipline and honed his foundational skills at the Drushti Academy.
However, his sporting journey was far from straightforward, as financial constraints constantly threatened to derail his ambitions and tested his resolve to the absolute limit. In 2022, the economic pressures became so overwhelming that Sahil seriously contemplated walking away from the sport for good.
It was his family, particularly his father, who pulled him back from the brink. Remaining a constant source of strength and motivation, his parents assured him they would shoulder the financial burdens so he could keep his eyes locked on the target. That unwavering faith paid off manifold. Today, backed by vital institutional support—including assistance under TOPS and the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC)—Sahil trains out of SAI Kolkata as one of India's premier compound marksmen.
Sahil made his breakthrough on the international stage in 2025, quickly establishing himself as a formidable competitor on the Archery World Cup circuit and continental events. His growing trophy cabinet boasts an impressive international resume, including an Archery World Cup stage bronze in 2026, an Asian Outdoor Championships team silver in 2025, and individual gold and mixed team titles at the 2025 World University Games.
From nearly quitting the sport four years ago to standing tall as an Asian Games champion and Olympic quota winner, Sahil Jadhav’s remarkable journey stands as a testament to the power of resilience, family backing, and unyielding self-belief.