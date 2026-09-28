Archery Upset At Asian Games 2026: Jyothi Defeat Ends Title Defense In Round Of 16; Ganesh Wins All-Indian Battle

Jyothi had won gold in women's individual compound archery in the last Asian Games
She lost to Kang Yeonseo who was perfect throughout the match, achieving the score of 150
Ganesh Mani Ratnam defeated Sahil Jadhav while Chikitha Taniparthi brushed aside Chen Yi-hsuan of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals
Defending champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam was stunningly ousted by 14-year-old Korean Kang Yeonseo, who shot a perfect score of 150, but debutant duo of Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective women's and men's individual compound archery competitions at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday.
Jyothi had claimed gold in individual, women's team and mixed team competitions in the previous edition of the Games in Hangzhou.
Against Yeonseo, Jyothi produced a score of 146 in the pre-quarterfinals, having played catch-up with Kang.
Under pressure after trailing Kang, Jyothi responded with a perfect 30, but the Korean prodigy matched it to retain her four-point lead at 120-116 before eliminating her more experienced opponent from the competition.
Earlier, Jyothi edged out Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova 148-145 to progress to the round of 16.
Meanwhile Chikitha, who topped the ranking series, prevailed in a shoot-off after a 148-148 tie against Chen Yi-hsuan in the women's compound individual pre-quarterfinal. The Indian won the shoot-off by hitting an inner 10 while the archer from Chinese Taipei could only manage a 10.
With the scores levelled at 89-89 after three ends, Chen took a one-point lead against Chikitha after the fourth end, as the scores reached 119-118.
The two went neck and neck until Chikitha held her nerve to emerge winner in the shoot-off.
Chikitha will take on Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Ganesh beat Sahil 149-148 in an all-Indian clash to reach the quarterfinals of the men's compound event. Sahil led Ganesh 30-29 after the first end, but the latter fought back to make it 59-59 after two ends.
The two archers were tied 89-89 after three ends, with two more ends to go. There was nothing separating the two after the fourth and penultimate end the scores remained levelled at 119-119.
However, it was Ganesh, the archer from Andhra Pradesh, who had the last laugh as he prevailed by the barest of margins over his compatriot.
Ganesh will face Chen Chieh-lun, a 28-year-old archer from Chinese Taipei, in the quarterfinals which will be held on Thursday.
Earlier, the two Indians overcame their initial rivals with ease as Sahil Jadhav beat Mongolia's Jamiyangombo Purevdorj 149-137, winning all five sets.
Ganesh edged out Indonesia Sostar Andaru Rinaldi 144-142 in the other 1/16 elimination round. The Indonesian made a spirited comeback after losing the first two sets. They ended tied 30-30 in the final set, that gave Ganesh a two-point win overall.
In the all-Indian 1/8 round, it was Jadhav who took the first set but Ganesh drew parity immediately. They split the next two sets.
In the deciding fifth set, Ganesh prevailed with two 10s and an 'X' while Jadhav managed an 'X' and a 10 followed by a poor 9