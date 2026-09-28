Asian Games 2026: No Joy For India In Women's Double Tennis As Pair Of Ankita And Rutuja Lost To Their Kazakh Opponents

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Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lost 7-5 3-6 5-10 to the Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Anna Danilina in the 1st round Women's Doubles

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India vs Thailand Billie Jean King Cup 2026 Asia/Oceania Group 1 IND Captain Vishal Uppal Reaction
India's Rutuja Bhosale (left) and Ankita Raina (right) during their Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania group match against New Zealand's Monique Barry and Erin Routliffe on April 8, 2026. | Photo: DLTA
Summary of this article

  • Indian duo of Ankita and Rutuja put up a strong fight but lost 1-2 in the first round

  • They were defeated by Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Anna Danilina

  • In Men's Singles, Sumit Nagal's match was halted by rain and match will be played again on Tuesday

India's women's doubles campaign in tennis at the Asian Games came to an early end after Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale suffered a hard-fought first-round defeat against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Anna Danilina in Nagoya on Monday.

The Indian pair lost 7-5 3-6 5-10 to the Kazakh duo in a contest that went down to the deciding match tie-break.

Ancy Sojan Edappilly secured a silver medal in the women's long jump at the 2026 Asian Games with a 6.53m leap. - afiindia/X
Asian Games 2026: Silver for Ancy Sojan! India's Long Jump Star Falls Just 2cm Short Of Gold In Thrilling Final

By Outlook Sports Desk

In men's singles, India's Sumit Nagal was locked at 3-2 in the opening set against South Korea's Hong Seongchan when rain brought the match to a halt.

The match will resume on Tuesday.

Nagal had lost both his singles to Korean players at the recent Davis Cup tie in Seoul

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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