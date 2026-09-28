Asian Games 2026: No Joy For India In Women's Double Tennis As Pair Of Ankita And Rutuja Lost To Their Kazakh Opponents

Indian duo of Ankita and Rutuja put up a strong fight but lost 1-2 in the first round
They were defeated by Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Anna Danilina
In Men's Singles, Sumit Nagal's match was halted by rain and match will be played again on Tuesday
India's women's doubles campaign in tennis at the Asian Games came to an early end after Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale suffered a hard-fought first-round defeat against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva and Anna Danilina in Nagoya on Monday.
The Indian pair lost 7-5 3-6 5-10 to the Kazakh duo in a contest that went down to the deciding match tie-break.
In men's singles, India's Sumit Nagal was locked at 3-2 in the opening set against South Korea's Hong Seongchan when rain brought the match to a halt.
The match will resume on Tuesday.
Nagal had lost both his singles to Korean players at the recent Davis Cup tie in Seoul