Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Full List Of Retained & Released Players Ahead Of WPL 2027

RCB are the defending champions and have retained 13 players ahead of the 2027 WPL season
They have released four players- two Indian and 2 foreign
Most notable released player is Australian Grace Harris
The two-time WPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have finalized the list of players they will retain for the 2027 Women's Premier League season, with 13 players making the cut.
The retained group includes several experienced stars who formed the core of the team's title-winning campaigns. RCB have sought to maintain a balanced mix of Indian and overseas players in their squad.
However, the retention list also features a few notable omissions that are bound to attract attention.
One notable omission from RCB's retention list is Australian power-hitter Grace Harris, who is among the four players released by the franchise ahead of the 2027 WPL season.
The explosive batter enjoyed a productive 2026 campaign, scoring 237 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 202.7, including two half-centuries.
Despite her impressive performances, RCB have opted to part ways with the Australian star as they reshape their squad for the upcoming season..
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 12 retained, 4 released
Purse available: 1.15 cr
Total slots available: 5
Overseas Slot available: 2
RCB's List Of Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Prathyoosha Kumar, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Prema Rawat, Sayali Satghare, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll
RCB List Of Released Players: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik