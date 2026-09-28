Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Full List Of Retained & Released Players Ahead Of WPL 2027

Ayush Juneja
Ayush Juneja
Updated on:
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RCB have retained 13 player for the upcoming IPL, which includes 9 Indian players and 4 foreign players

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate after the team won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Summary of this article

  • RCB are the defending champions and have retained 13 players ahead of the 2027 WPL season

  • They have released four players- two Indian and 2 foreign

  • Most notable released player is Australian Grace Harris

The two-time WPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have finalized the list of players they will retain for the 2027 Women's Premier League season, with 13 players making the cut.

The retained group includes several experienced stars who formed the core of the team's title-winning campaigns. RCB have sought to maintain a balanced mix of Indian and overseas players in their squad.

However, the retention list also features a few notable omissions that are bound to attract attention.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

One notable omission from RCB's retention list is Australian power-hitter Grace Harris, who is among the four players released by the franchise ahead of the 2027 WPL season.

The explosive batter enjoyed a productive 2026 campaign, scoring 237 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 202.7, including two half-centuries.

Despite her impressive performances, RCB have opted to part ways with the Australian star as they reshape their squad for the upcoming season..

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 12 retained, 4 released

Purse available: 1.15 cr

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat - Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. - | Photo: AP

Total slots available: 5

Overseas Slot available: 2

RCB's List Of Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Prathyoosha Kumar, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Prema Rawat, Sayali Satghare, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Voll

RCB List Of Released Players: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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