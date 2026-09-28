‘They No Longer Fear Voters’: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Parvesh Verma Slap Row

Rahul Gandhi said the Parvesh Verma slap video shows “the face of a power that no longer fears the voters”.
The Congress leader also linked the incident to his “vote theft” allegation against the BJP.
Parvesh Verma rejected the allegations and accused AAP MLA Jarnail Singh of seeking a commission over road work.
A video purportedly showing Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma slapping a young man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar has triggered a political row, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the BJP of showing disregard for public opinion and AAP leaders demanding action against the minister.
The incident took place on Sunday while Verma was at the site of a newly laid road. AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh, who was present during the inspection, questioned the quality of the road after pulling out portions of its surface by hand. A young man standing nearby was recording the proceedings when Verma allegedly slapped him. According to TimesNow, the video of the incident was shared by Singh on social media and subsequently became the focus of a political dispute.
"A BJP minister from the Delhi government is seen slapping a young man in a video. His crime? He was making a video. A road was being dug up right in front of the minister, and he had a camera in his hand. This is the face of a power that no longer fears the voters," Gandhi said.
Gandhi also linked the incident to his broader allegations about accountability, public protests, Parliament and elections.
"Ask a question on the street - a slap. Ask a question on paper leaks - a lathi charge. Ask a question in Parliament - the mic is switched off. These people do this because they no longer fear that elections can remove them. Vote theft buys this - not just the result, but the arrogance that follows. A government that takes victory for granted doesn't need your consent - it demands your silence and blind devotion," he added.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the incident showed how those in power could become less concerned about public consent when they believed electoral victories were assured.
How The Slap Row Started
The controversy began during an inspection of road work in Tilak Nagar. Jarnail Singh, who was at the site, raised questions over the quality of the newly laid road and pulled out parts of its surface by hand.
A young man was recording the proceedings on his camera when Verma allegedly slapped him. The incident was captured on video and later shared by Singh on social media.
The video prompted AAP leaders to demand Verma's arrest. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the minister lost his composure after local residents questioned the quality of the road.
TimesNow reported that the incident had escalated into a political confrontation, with the AAP questioning Verma's conduct and the minister disputing the version presented by the opposition party.
Verma Rejects Allegations
Verma has rejected the allegations and said the video being circulated by the Aam Aadmi Party had been presented without context.
The Delhi PWD minister also accused Jarnail Singh of demanding a commission from the road contractor.
Verma said Singh had complained about poor road construction work and that he visited the site after the complaint. He said he also asked the AAP MLA to come to the location.
However, Verma alleged that Singh instead called AAP workers to the site, where they abused him and his family. He said this led him to react in a manner any common man would do.
Verma also said the Delhi government would independently audit road works, including through core-cutting tests, to establish whether the construction met the required standards.
According to TimesNow, the minister further said attempts to obstruct government work or demand commissions would not be tolerated.
Verma also claimed that several roads in Delhi were being constructed after remaining neglected for years.
The incident has since become a political dispute between the BJP and the AAP, with the latter demanding action against Verma over the alleged slap, while the minister has defended his conduct, disputed the context of the viral video and called for an independent assessment of the road construction.