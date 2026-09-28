‘They No Longer Fear Voters’: Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Parvesh Verma Slap Row

The incident took place on Sunday while Verma was at the site of a newly laid road. AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh, who was present during the inspection, questioned the quality of the road after pulling out portions of its surface by hand. A young man standing nearby was recording the proceedings when Verma allegedly slapped him. According to TimesNow, the video of the incident was shared by Singh on social media and subsequently became the focus of a political dispute.