Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh Claims Historic Men's Singles Squash Silver After Hard-Fought Final Battle

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

India’s Abhay Singh secured a historic silver medal in the men's singles squash event at the 2026 Asian Games after a hard-fought battle against Malaysia's top seed Ng Eain Yow. Having sailed through the earlier rounds without dropping a single game—including a commanding semifinal win over Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan—Abhay went toe-to-toe in a tight opening game. However, the resilient Malaysian world No. 17 capitalized on crucial points to take it 11-9, eventually controlling the next two games 11-5, 11-5.   Despite missing out on the gold and the direct Olympic quota for Los Angeles 2028, Abhay’s stellar run matches the best-ever finish by an Indian man in Asian Games singles history, cementing his stellar growth on the continental stage. 

image Prefer on Google
Asian Games 2026 Squash Final
India’s Abhay Singh wins silver, Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng wins Gold and Pakistan's Noor Zaman and Muhammad Ashab Irfan wins Bronze medal in the men’s singles Squash event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
1/10
Asian Games 2026 Squash Abhay Singh
India’s Abhay Singh wins silver medal in the men’s singles Squash event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
2/10
Asian Games 2026 Squash Abhay Singh Anahat Singh
India’s Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh pose for photographs after winning silver medals in the women’s and men's singles Squash events in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
3/10
Squash Abhay Singh Eain Yow Ng
India’s Abhay Singh, lft, and Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng during the men's singles final Squash match in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
4/10
Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng Asian Games 2026
Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng celebrates after winning the men's singles final Squash match against India’s Abhay Singh in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. Singh settled for an Asian Games Silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
5/10
Asian Games 2026 Squash Eain Yow Ng
Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng reacts after winning the men's singles final Squash match against India’s Abhay Singh in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. Singh settled for an Asian Games Silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
6/10
Asian Games 2026 Squash Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng
India’s Abhay Singh, left, competes against Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng during the men's singles final Squash match in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
7/10
Abhay Singh Asian Games 2026 Squash
India’s Abhay Singh competes against Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng during the men's singles final Squash match in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
8/10
Asian Games 2026 Squash Eain Yow Ng vs Abhay Singh
India’s Abhay Singh, front, competes against Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng during the men's singles final Squash match in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
9/10
Asian Games 2026 Squash Final
India’s Abhay Singh, right, competes against Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng during the men's singles final Squash match in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
10/10
Asian Games 2026 Squash Final
India’s Abhay Singh competes against Malaysia’s Eain Yow Ng during the men's singles final Squash match in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories