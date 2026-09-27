Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh Claims Historic Men's Singles Squash Silver After Hard-Fought Final Battle
India’s Abhay Singh secured a historic silver medal in the men's singles squash event at the 2026 Asian Games after a hard-fought battle against Malaysia's top seed Ng Eain Yow. Having sailed through the earlier rounds without dropping a single game—including a commanding semifinal win over Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan—Abhay went toe-to-toe in a tight opening game. However, the resilient Malaysian world No. 17 capitalized on crucial points to take it 11-9, eventually controlling the next two games 11-5, 11-5. Despite missing out on the gold and the direct Olympic quota for Los Angeles 2028, Abhay’s stellar run matches the best-ever finish by an Indian man in Asian Games singles history, cementing his stellar growth on the continental stage.
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Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh Claims Historic Men's Singles Squash Silver After Hard-Fought Final Battle
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