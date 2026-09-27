Asian Games 2026: Historic Silver For Anahat Singh After Defeat To Sivasangari In Women's Singles Squash Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 27 September 2026 6:02 pm

India’s teenage squash sensation Anahat Singh capped off a stellar campaign with a silver medal after a hard-fought defeat to Malaysia's world number five, Sivasangari Subramaniam, in the women's singles final. The 18-year-old fought valiantly but fell 4-11, 4-11, 7-11 to the top-tier Malaysian, who came armed with a flawless tactical plan after studying Anahat's dramatic semifinal win over Japan's Satomi Watanabe. Sivasangari's relentless attack neutralized Anahat's trademark winners, preventing any repeat of her previous day's comeback. Despite missing out on the gold, it was a historic milestone for Anahat, who surpassed legends Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal to become the first Indian ever to reach a women's singles final at the Asian Games