Asian Games 2026: Historic Silver For Anahat Singh After Defeat To Sivasangari In Women's Singles Squash Final

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India’s teenage squash sensation Anahat Singh capped off a stellar campaign with a silver medal after a hard-fought defeat to Malaysia's world number five, Sivasangari Subramaniam, in the women's singles final. The 18-year-old fought valiantly but fell 4-11, 4-11, 7-11 to the top-tier Malaysian, who came armed with a flawless tactical plan after studying Anahat's dramatic semifinal win over Japan's Satomi Watanabe. Sivasangari's relentless attack neutralized Anahat's trademark winners, preventing any repeat of her previous day's comeback. Despite missing out on the gold, it was a historic milestone for Anahat, who surpassed legends Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal to become the first Indian ever to reach a women's singles final at the Asian Games

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Anahat Singh Asia Games Silver
From left, India’s Anahat Singh, Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam, Japan's Satomi Watanabe and Hong Kong's Simmi Chan wins Silver, Gold, and Bronze medals respectively in the women’s singles Squash event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Anahat Singh Asia Games Silver medal
India’s Anahat Singh wins silver medal in the women’s singles Squash event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI /Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 Squash Anahat Singh
India’s Anahat Singh wins silver medal in the women’s singles Squash event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 Squash Final
Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam, front, in the women’s singles final Squash match against India’s Anahat Singh in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Anahat Singh ends with a silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 Squash Sivasangari Subramaniam
Nagoya: Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam celebrates after winning the women’s singles final Squash match against India’s Anahat Singh in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Anahat Singh ends with a silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games Squash Anahat Singh
India’s Anahat Singh competes in the women’s singles final Squash match against Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Anahat Singh ends with a silver medal. | PTI Photo/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 Squash Sivasangari Subramaniam
Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam, front, competes in the women’s singles final Squash match against India’s Anahat Singh in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. Anahat Singh ends with a silver medal. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

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