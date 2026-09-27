Virat Kohli Shatters Sachin Tendulkar's Record In Historic Masterclass Against West Indies, Betters Own Milestone

Virat Kohli became the first player to score 7,000 ODI runs on home soil, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record in 32 fewer innings
He smashed a career-best 9 sixes during his innings, eclipsing his previous high of 8 sixes set in Trivandrum in 2023
The landmark performance showcased his remarkable longevity, combining historic run-accumulation with elite modern power-hitting
Virat Kohli added two more extraordinary entries to his record sheet during his innings against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, becoming the first player in history to cross 7,000 ODI runs on home soil, while also producing one of the most destructive six-hitting displays of his career.
Kohli reached the milestone in his 128th home ODI innings, finishing on 7,006 runs — surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing tally of 6,976, which took the legend 160 innings to accumulate.
The gap in efficiency is striking: Kohli needed 32 fewer innings than Tendulkar to set the new benchmark. Rounding out the top five on the all-time list are Ricky Ponting (5,406 runs in 150 innings), Rohit Sharma (5,249 in 103 innings), and Jacques Kallis (5,178 in 135 innings) — with Kohli now standing clear at the summit, well ahead of the chasing pack.
The innings was equally remarkable for its power-hitting. Kohli smashed 9 sixes — the most he's ever hit in a single ODI innings — bettering his own previous best. It moves ahead of his 8-six haul against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum (2023), and his two knocks of 7 sixes each, against Australia in Jaipur (2013) and South Africa in Ranchi (2025).
Taken together, the numbers paint the picture of a batter still expanding his game well into the latter stages of his career — combining the accumulation of Test-match patience on home turf with a franchise-cricket six-hitting range rarely associated with a player of his experience.