Virat Kohli Shatters Sachin Tendulkar's Record In Historic Masterclass Against West Indies, Betters Own Milestone

The innings was equally remarkable for its power-hitting. Kohli smashed 9 sixes — the most he's ever hit in a single ODI innings — bettering his own previous best. It moves ahead of his 8-six haul against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum (2023), and his two knocks of 7 sixes each, against Australia in Jaipur (2013) and South Africa in Ranchi (2025).