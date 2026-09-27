Chitkara University ‘Ghost’ Rumours: What Triggered The Night-Long Student Protest In Punjab?

DSP Banur, Sukhdev Singh told ANI, "I want to inform all parents that a matter came up today regarding Chitkara University, where students raised concerns about two girls being missing. We also saw the issue surfacing on social media. We have taken cognisance of the matter, but no one knows who is missing or the names of the girls. However, we will investigate the matter and conduct verification. All the children are safe here; there is no need to worry or panic."