Chitkara University ‘Ghost’ Rumours: What Triggered The Night-Long Student Protest In Punjab?

A video claiming a “ghost” was present at Chitkara University spread on social media, while students also raised claims about screams from the girls’ hostel and two allegedly missing female students.
Police and university authorities said there was no evidence of any student going missing, dying by suicide or being killed on campus, and urged students and parents not to panic.
Police have taken cognisance of the rumours and the ensuing unrest, while the university has urged students to verify information before sharing unverified social media posts, reels or messages.
A late night protest broke out at Chitkara University in Punjab's Patiala district after rumours about a “ghost” and two allegedly missing female students spread on social media, prompting hundreds of students to gather on campus.
Police and university authorities later said there was no evidence that any students were missing, while an inquiry was launched into the rumours and the subsequent unrest, according to media reports.
How Did The Rumours Spread?
The unrest at began after a video alleging that a ‘ghost’ was present on the campus spread rapidly on social media which prompted hundreds of students to gather late on Friday and launch a protest, during which a police patrol vehicle was among the property damaged.
Students alleged that a female student had died by suicide on the campus and claimed that her spirit was haunting people staying in the hostel. University officials rejected the claim.
There were also claims from students that screams had been heard coming from the girls’ hostel.
What Did Police And University Say?
The university said that there had been no suicide or death at the hostel. It dismissed the claims being shared on social media as false and unsupported by any factual evidence.
"The claims circulating on social media are false and without factual basis or substantiation," it said in an official statement.
DSP Banur, Sukhdev Singh told ANI, "I want to inform all parents that a matter came up today regarding Chitkara University, where students raised concerns about two girls being missing. We also saw the issue surfacing on social media. We have taken cognisance of the matter, but no one knows who is missing or the names of the girls. However, we will investigate the matter and conduct verification. All the children are safe here; there is no need to worry or panic."
A college official told ANI, “I state with full authority: no such incident occurred inside; no girl committed suicide, and no death took place.”
The university said an ambulance reached the girls’ hostel in the early hours of Thursday after a student returned from hospital. It also addressed social media claims that a person referred to as “Pandit Ji” had visited the hostel, according to NDTV.
According to the university, the visit did happen, but the circumstances surrounding it were being inaccurately portrayed online. It said the man had gone to the hostel at around 3 pm to meet his daughter, who studies at the university. The university clarified that his visit was not linked in any way to claims of a death or suicide.
The university appealed to students to verify information before sharing it and advised them against relying on unverified reels, social media posts or messages.