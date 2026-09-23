Supreme Court Rejects PIL On Anti-National Content, Social Media Removal Plea

The plea said the spread of fake news and provocative statements and speeches posed a serious threat to communal harmony and public order. It also sought directions: “To issue a writ of mandamus commanding the respondents to block/remove the social media posts published on social media platforms, namely, X Corp., YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which have a tendency to incite the general public against communal harmony, national integrity, and judicial independence, and to undermine the authority of constitutional functionaries through an uninformed mob,” the plea said, PTI reported.