Meta Agrees To Landmark $18 Billion Settlement With US States Over Youth Social Media Addiction

Meta reached an 18-billion-dollar settlement with 47 US states, Washington, D.C., and three territories, ending a federal trial in Oakland, California.
The agreement includes a 12.7-billion-dollar base payout over ten years and 5.3 billion dollars contingent on TikTok and YouTube implementing similar safety measures.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a separate one-billion-dollar settlement, which is integrated into the overall 18-billion-dollar package.
Meta reached a landmark settlement of up to $18bn with dozens of US states, ending a federal trial in Oakland, California. The agreement resolves allegations that the company deliberately designed Facebook and Instagram to addict children. It requires major platform changes alongside new safety guardrails.
The deal includes a $12.7bn base payout distributed over 10 years. An additional $5.3bn remains contingent on other social media platforms finalising comparable agreements with state authorities.
The Oakland trial, which involved 29 states and was brought jointly by California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey, was in the second week of an expected six-week run. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was likely to testify in the proceedings before the settlement halted the case, which also stops another 25 states from going to trial later.
Breakdown Of The Payouts
A massive $16.7bn share will go to 47 states, Washington, D.C. and three US territories over 10 years. State authorities will direct the funds towards youth mental health programmes, digital wellness initiatives and crisis intervention services.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a separate $1bn settlement with the company. Meta stated that the Texas deal is included in the overall $18bn package.
The settlement allocates $459mn to resolve legacy privacy claims connected to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal during Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Meta is also required to disburse $75mn for state legal fees within a month of the deal's implementation.
Paying the final $5.3bn is strictly contingent on TikTok and YouTube making comparable payments to the states. Meta stipulated that this portion requires those platforms, along with Snap, to implement daily usage limits for minors, reduce evening notifications and shore up age verification measures.
States Opting Out
Florida and New Mexico are the only states excluded from the multi-state settlement package.
New Mexico won its own trial against Meta earlier in 2026. A judge awarded the state a $375mn penalty for thousands of violations and an additional $567mn in a second phase, while ordering mandatory safety measures, including a 90-hour monthly usage limit for users under 18 and restrictions on AI chatbots.
Florida chose to proceed to trial. "The payouts are peanuts compared to the profound harms Meta’s profit-driven addictive features inflicted on kids, and a slap on the wrist for a trillion-dollar corp that’ll pay more to lawyers than to the states," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on social media.
Conversely, the agreement resolves a separate trial in Tennessee. "We took Meta to trial because Instagram was hurting kids and misleading parents. Now we’re ending the trial with a settlement that imposes unprecedented protections for kids and delivers record-setting money for Tennessee’s Children’s Digital Protection Fund," Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said.
Ongoing Legal Battles
Tech platforms still face extensive litigation from educational institutions across the US. A bellwether case brought by a rural Kentucky school district against Meta, TikTok, Snap and YouTube settled just before trial, leaving 1,200 school district cases active.
Individual plaintiffs are also securing legal victories. Earlier in 2026, a Los Angeles jury awarded $6mn in damages to a plaintiff identified as KGM in a bellwether trial after more than 40 hours of deliberations. The jury found Meta and YouTube liable for social media addiction, determining the companies hooked young users without regard for their wellbeing. Both platforms have appealed the verdict.
Thousands of individual lawsuits remain active. These cases allege that the platforms facilitated addiction, leading to severe mental health struggles. Several lawsuits were filed by families whose children died by suicide following problematic social media use, or suffered accidental overdoses after purchasing drugs facilitated through the platforms.