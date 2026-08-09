Meta Faces Tough Government Stance On Sexual Abuse Content, Deepfakes

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology directed Meta to align its content policies and enforcement systems with Indian legal frameworks.
Government officials reiterated a zero-tolerance stance on Child Sexual Abuse Material, demanding proactive mechanisms to prevent its circulation.
The government stressed the necessity of a human-in-the-loop mechanism to prevent automated systems from misclassifying genuine content as deepfakes.
The Indian government has directed Meta to align its platforms with domestic laws rather than relying exclusively on global content guidelines. The technology company and government officials have completed three rounds of discussions. The parties have scheduled a fourth round for the coming week, an India Today report said citing government sources.
Officials clarified that the ongoing talks do not require Meta to completely restructure its algorithms. They instead aim to align the company's content policies and enforcement systems with the Indian legal framework. These discussions follow earlier technical-level meetings. During those sessions, Meta representatives informed Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) officials about their existing systems for managing harmful and synthetic content.
Zero Tolerance For CSAM
The government reiterated its zero-tolerance approach towards Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Officials conveyed that such content cannot remain on Meta's platforms. They demanded proactive mechanisms to identify, remove and prevent the circulation of this material. Government sources stated that concrete action is necessary, informing the platform that mere assurances or apologies will not suffice.
Human Oversight For Deepfakes
According to the report, officials raised concerns that automated systems could incorrectly classify genuine content posted through authorised or verified accounts as synthetic. The government therefore stressed the need for a "human-in-the-loop" mechanism, particularly in sensitive cases, rather than relying entirely on automated systems.
MeitY questioned Meta over its recommendation and virality systems. Officials asked why the platform sometimes shows users content that does not correspond with their stated interests. They also sought an explanation for how synthetically generated material continues to gain traction through platform recommendations even after concerns have been raised.
On safeguards against repeat circulation, the government asked how Meta plans to ensure that synthetic content identified and removed as a deepfake does not subsequently reappear. Officials also sought greater clarity on mechanisms to prevent users from re-uploading previously flagged material, and to stop it from resurfacing or receiving further algorithmic amplification.
Understanding Local Cultural Nuances
The report said that government sources stressed that Meta's content review systems must develop a stronger grasp of Indian languages, cultural nuances and local sensitivities. Officials stated that moderation frameworks designed primarily by teams outside India may struggle to fully comprehend the nation's intricate linguistic and cultural landscape.