Sopore Raids: J&K Police Search 26 Locations Amid Terror Crackdown

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches at 26 locations in Sopore as part of a UAPA probe into the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and its associated network amid an intensified security crackdown following recent terror attacks

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J&K
Representational Photo Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • J&K Police conducted simultaneous searches at 26 locations in Sopore as part of an ongoing UAPA investigation into the banned Jamaat-e-Islami

  • The searches covered residential houses and business establishments across Sopore and nearby villages, with CRPF personnel assisting the operation

  • The raids come amid an intensified security crackdown in Kashmir following the recent killings of a policeman in Anantnag and two migrant labourers in Kulgam

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday conducted simultaneous searches at 26 locations in Sopore of Baramulla district to crackdown on suspected terror-linked network, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), PTI reported. The raids came following a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against JeI.

The CRPF also assisted the police in carrying out the raids, and searches are being conducted at residential houses and business establishments in Sopore town as well as several villages, including Bomai, Tarzoo, Shutloo, Rohama, Goripora and Behrampora, the report said.

Terror Strikes Jammu And Kashmir Twice In 10 Days; Three Dead - null
Terror Strikes Jammu And Kashmir Twice In 10 Days; Three Dead

By Outlook News Desk

Why Police Conducted Raids?

The raids are a part of an ongoing probe under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). There have been no reports of any arrests so far.

Jamaat-e-Islami was banned and declared an unlawful association by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs under the UAPA in 2019. The ban was imposed over alleged separatist and terror links. The Centre extended the ban for another five years in February 2024.

Related Content
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | - PTI
J-K Police Attaches Properties of 5 LeT Terrorists Operating from Pakistan - null
Pakistan Protests - AP | File Photo
MHA Designates 23 Individuals Based in Pak as 'Terrorists' Under UAPA - null

The move was aimed at curbing the movement of terrorists and weapons, while preventing other unlawful activities in the area.

According to ANI, search operations were conducted at multiple locations across Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla districts on Saturday. During a raid at a residential house in Hiller Shahabad, Anantnag, a CIK team led by DySP Farooq Ahmad seized two digital devices.

The devices were seized in connection with the FIR registered at Police Station CIK Kashmir under Sections 153A and 505 of the IPC and Sections 13 and 18 of the UAPA Act.

Anantnag: Security beefed up on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, in Khanabal area, Anantnag, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. - PTI
Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary: Security Tightened Across Jammu And Kashmir On Seventh Anniversary

By Outlook News Desk

Recent Terror Attacks In J&K

Earlier, a high-security alert was sounded in Ramban district in the early hours of Friday after a car allegedly evaded a police checkpoint at Chanderkote and fled towards the Nashri area, which prompted a search operation involving multiple security agencies.

As per ANI, the car was travelling from Srinagar towards Jammu when it did not stop at the Chanderkote police checkpoint around 3:30 am despite being signalled by police personnel.

More than a year after the Pahalgam Terrorist attack, Jammu and Kashmir once again echoed with bullets. Two recent incidents have cost three lives. A policeman was shot dead while on duty at the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on July 22, while on Saturday, two non-native labourers were killed in Kulgam.

Article 370 abrogation day protest in Jammu and Kashmir - Getty Images
Peace, Progress And Protest: How Jammu And Kashmir Has Changed Since Article 370's Abrogation

By Aryan Dwivedi

The two incidents, though on a smaller scale, have brought back memories of the disaster at Pahalgam and have raised questions over the security arrangements in the northern state.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Trending Stories

Latest Stories