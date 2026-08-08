CJP Delegation Reaches Ranchi To Back Jharkhand Student Protest

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Outlook News Desk
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The delegation's arrival follows CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's promise to support students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations.

Students protest in Ranchi
All India Student's Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora along with student demonstrators take out a protest march against the alleged irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • CJP delegation reached Ranchi to support protesting Jharkhand students

  • Students allege irregularities in JPSC and other recruitment examinations

  • Protesters have threatened an Assembly march on August 10

A delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has reached Ranchi to support students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said via X on Saturday.

Ranka said the team would draw on its experience from the CJP's Jantar Mantar agitation to support the protesting students. He added that the party's leadership would also reach Ranchi.

"CJP stands in complete solidarity with the students of Jharkhand," Ranka said, adding that the delegation, led by CJP members Mukallrounder and Akshay Shinde, would provide "all forms of support" to the protesters.

Students and aspirants stage a protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
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Dipke's Earlier Support

The delegation's arrival follows CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's statement on August 5 that the party would travel to Jharkhand to back the students.

"We will definitely go to Jharkhand, we will stand with them and support their every demand in the agitation," Dipke had said. He had also described the CJP as a "pressure group" focused on holding institutions accountable.

The CJP's Jantar Mantar agitation had previously drawn student support over alleged examination irregularities, with the organisation saying its responsibility had grown following the nationwide response to the movement.

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A delegation of student protesters leave to meet Jharkhand Government officials regarding the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being checked by medical professionals during his hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
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Rahul Kranti, the student who has been admitted to the hospital - PTI/X
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Jharkhand Students Protest

The students have been holding an indefinite protest in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other recruitment examinations.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch has demanded cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities. The group has sought either a CBI probe or an inquiry by retired High Court judges from outside Jharkhand.

The second round of talks between the students and a state government panel ended in a deadlock on Friday. The protesters have threatened to march to the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10 if the government does not give firm assurances on their demands.

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