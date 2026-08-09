Jharkhand Student Protest: Sixth Round Of Talks Underway Over JPSC-JSSC Exam Row

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

Jharkhand government and protesting students held their sixth round of talks over alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities as the Ranchi agitation entered its 16th day

Jharkhand Student Protest: Sixth Round Of Talks Underway Over JPSC-JSSC Exam Row
Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahto Photo: X@DevendraNathMa9
Summary of this article

  • Jharkhand government and protesting students began the sixth round of talks in Ranchi as the agitation over alleged examination irregularities entered its 16th day

  • Students are demanding the scrapping of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination and an independent probe into alleged irregularities

  • Five earlier rounds of talks failed to resolve the deadlock, while Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have backed the protesting students

Sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and protesting students are underway today, Sunday. An eight-member delegation of JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch met with Jharkhand Ministers Dipika Pandey Singh, Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda, and Sanjay Yadav at the State Guest House in Ranchi as the protest has entered its 16th day.

Five previous rounds failed to resolve the deadlock. Students are protesting alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC, the recruitment examinations. A five-member delegation from the Left-backed students' union AISA has also taken part in the talks.

What Are Students Demanding?

The current paper leak allegations primarily target the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, which occurred on April 19, 2026. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023 examination remains another central issue.

Alleged leaks during the January 28, 2024 test cancelled the subsequent February 4 exams,. Rescheduled tests held on September 21 and 22, 2024, faced similar accusations.

Related Content
Student protests in Jharkhand - | Photo: PTI
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being checked by medical professionals during his hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
A medical worker checks the blood pressure of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto as he lies with a copy of the Constitution of India on his chest during an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. Mahto and fellow protesters are demanding a probe into alleged recruitment exam irregularities conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. - | Photo: PTI
Students gather during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. - | Photo: PTI

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved", disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

Meanwhile, a protester told ANI that a medical team visited repeatedly during the night intervening Saturday and Sunday and efforts were made to remove Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahato from the protest site, similar to activist Sonam Wangchuk's removal from the Jantar Mantar during the Delhi student protests.

Student protests in Jharkhand - | Photo: PTI
Student Protests Continue Despite Jharkhand Government Talks

By Outlook News Desk

What Happened So Far?

Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahto expressed his resolve for justice even as his health continues to plummet.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “Decline in health… Struggle continues… Though the body may be weakening due to the continuous struggle and fatigue, the resolve in this fight for students' rights and justice remains unshaken.”

Piyush Mishra joins protest site in Jharkhand - X
Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Piyush Mishra Extends Support To Job Aspirants, Sings Aarambh Hai Prachand

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

All India Student's Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora along with student demonstrators take out a protest march against the alleged irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi. - | Photo: PTI
CJP Delegation Reaches Ranchi To Back Jharkhand Student Protest

By Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of "double standards" and a "duplicitous character" for remaining silent on the ongoing protests by exam takers in Jharkhand.

She questioned why the Congress leadership, which is often vocal about student issues in other parts of the country, has ignored the agitations in Jharkhand.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories