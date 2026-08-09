Student Protests Continue Despite Jharkhand Government Talks

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

The demonstration against alleged paper leaks entered its 16th consecutive day on Sunday

Jharkhand job exam stir
Student protests in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Talks between a four-member Jharkhand cabinet panel and student delegations in Ranchi failed to resolve the deadlock over recruitment exam irregularities.

  • Protesting aspirants, led by Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Nath Mahto, resolved to continue their 15-day agitation and hunger strike.

  • State Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav acknowledged the demands of the protesting students regarding JPSC and JSSC exams as genuine.

Talks between the Jharkhand government and student organisations on Saturday failed to resolve a deadlock over recruitment exam irregularities, PTI reported. Protesting aspirants decided to continue their agitation until the state meets all their demands.

The demonstration against alleged paper leaks entered its 15th consecutive day on Saturday. The hunger strike started by Devendra Nath Mahto, leader of Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKMC).

State Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav negotiated to address the issues. Yadav told PTI: "The demands of the protesting aspirants are genuine."

Students and aspirants stage a protest against the Jharkhand Government regarding the irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand JPSC Protest: Second Round of Govt-Student Dialogue Fails to Break Impasse

By Outlook News Desk

Talks and Key Demands

A four-member cabinet panel met delegations from the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Adivasis Chatra Sangh (ACS), JMM-backed Jharkhand Chatra Manch (JCM) and JLKM on Saturday. This followed a Friday night discussion with a 10-member representation from the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch, a group of JPSC and JSSC aspirants.

The student bodies demanded specific actions from the government during the meetings. The JCM outlined five demands while the NSUI submitted six points.

Related Content
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being checked by medical professionals during his hunger strike as part of a protest against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
A medical worker checks the blood pressure of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto as he lies with a copy of the Constitution of India on his chest during an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. Mahto and fellow protesters are demanding a probe into alleged recruitment exam irregularities conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. - | Photo: PTI
Students gather during a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment agencies, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
Students gather in Ranchi as the indefinite Satyagraha against alleged JPSC, JSSC recruitment irregularities - ANI

The cabinet panel briefed Chief Minister Hemant Soren late on Saturday evening. While the government issued no official communication before publication, officials indicated a follow-up meeting with the initial delegation will likely occur on Sunday (August 9, 2026) before a final decision.

The state administration also issued a dedicated email ID to collect feedback from all stakeholders.

History of Exam Scandals

The current paper leak allegations primarily target the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, which occurred on April 19, 2026.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2023 examination remains another central issue. Alleged leaks during the January 28, 2024 test cancelled the subsequent February 4 exams,. Rescheduled tests held on September 21 and 22, 2024, faced similar accusations.

The combined 11th, 12th and 13th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examinations, conducted on March 17, 2024, faced severe paper-leak accusations from candidates.

As of August 2026, the Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for conspiracy, cheating and forgery over leaks in the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam. Police have arrested 19 people in the JPSC probe, including former JPSC Deputy Controller of Examination Shweta Kumari Gupta and syndicate mastermind Abhay Kumar Tiwari, while JPSC Chairman L. Khiangte resigned.

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