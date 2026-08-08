Elon Musk’s X Shuts Down Creator Revenue Programme, Launches New Rewards Plan

X will retire its Creator Revenue Sharing programme on September 7
Existing participants will receive a final payout around September 11
X will replace the programme with its Original Content Rewards scheme
Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is ending its Creator Revenue Sharing programme, with the platform saying existing participants will continue earning until September 7 and receive their final payment around September 11.
The announcement made on Friday mentioned X would stop accepting new enrolments into the programme and retire Creator Revenue Sharing. Existing participants will receive three final payouts, with payments scheduled for August 14 and August 28, followed by a final payout for earnings accrued through September 7, expected on or around September 11.
The programme allowed eligible creators to earn a share of revenue generated through engagement with their content on X. Under the existing system, payouts were influenced by engagement from Premium users, with X saying its calculation also considered factors such as verified Home Timeline impressions and the type of Premium account viewing the content.
New Creator Programme
X said existing Revenue Sharing participants will be able to apply for its new Original Content Rewards programme from September 8. Creators will have to meet the new programme's eligibility requirements to participate.
The change follows X's broader push to expand creator monetisation. In an earlier update, the platform said it had more than doubled its Revenue Sharing pool and changed its payout calculation to focus on Verified Home Timeline impressions from Premium users. X also announced a $1 million prize for the top article during the next payout period.
Revenue Sharing Programme
X's Creator Revenue Sharing programme was open globally to eligible creators. Its requirements included an active Premium, Premium Business or Premium Organizations subscription, at least five million organic impressions over the previous three months, at least 500 verified followers and compliance with X's rules.
Legal terms stated that the company could modify or cancel the programme at its discretion, including for business, financial or legal reasons.