Discussions between the Jharkhand government panel, led by Minister Sudivya Kumar, and the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch delegation ended in a deadlock in Ranchi.
Protesting students demanded the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and a CBI inquiry into alleged recruitment irregularities.
The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch threatened to proceed with a march to the state Assembly on August 10 if the government fails to provide firm commitments.
The second round of talks between the Jharkhand government and the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch ended in a deadlock on Friday. The student group demands that the government cancel the 14th JPSC examination due to alleged irregularities.
Demonstrators threatened to proceed with an August 10 march to the state Assembly unless they receive firm commitments from the government by Sunday. The broader agitation against the state recruitment process commenced on July 25.
Organised under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch banner, the protest movement reached its 15th day on Saturday. Demonstrators insist on sweeping systemic reforms alongside an independent inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a committee of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.
Demands and Government Response
The dialogue proceeded after students submitted a revised 10-member delegation list to meet a government panel led by Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar. Officials had previously rejected an 11-member panel because it featured an advocate.
JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch core committee member Ravindra Paswan confirmed the discussions took place. "We met the government. The meeting was positive. We want an assurance, and they will convey our message to the chief minister. We will meet again soon," Paswan said, adding that they might reconsider the August 10 Assembly march if the administration provides a favourable response.
State leadership maintained a conciliatory tone following the meeting. "We met the students' delegation and are sensitive to their concerns. We are ready to consider their demands sympathetically, and the outcome will be visible soon," the Jharkhand education minister said.
Minister Dipika Pandey Singh added the administration is actively reviewing the situation. "The chief minister is concerned about students and an outcome will come soon," Singh said.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren previously said his administration remains open to resolving the crisis. "We are ready to hold talks. Every student in the state is welcome to place their grievances before us. We will move ahead with strong reforms in line with students' demands," Soren said.
Hunger Strikes and Escalation
Health concerns are mounting as several protesters maintain indefinite fasts. Student leader Rahul Kranti, one of six individuals on a hunger strike, was hospitalised after fasting since Tuesday night. Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi visited Kranti, urging students not to risk their lives for what will be a long battle.
Health Minister Irfan Ansari also checked on Kranti at the chief minister's behest, saying the student was receiving proper specialist care. Kranti, however, said doctors had ignored repeated requests to visit the protest site until Friday morning.
Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto has fasted for six days. Officials invited his group for separate negotiations, with an eight-member delegation scheduled to meet at the state guest house at 10 am on Saturday.
Tribal icon Jaipal Singh Munda's son, Jayant Jaipal Singh, visited the protest site at the stadium bearing his father's name to offer public backing, urging participants to keep bad elements, miscreants and outsiders away. "This ground belongs to students and youth. They are using it for a constructive cause. I fully support their fight for free and fair examinations and for a Jharkhand free from corruption and nepotism," Singh said.
Political Clashes and Security
Tensions spilled into the streets during a solidarity march near Birsa Chowk. Two Left-backed student groups, the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the All India Students' Federation (AISF), organised the march. The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch stated it did not participate but welcomed the moral support.
During the march, an assailant threw ink at AISA national president Neha Bora. Police subsequently detained suspect Amarnath Pandey. Bora said the attack was an attempt to intimidate the student movement. The BJP dismissed the allegation as a "stage-managed drama", while the ABVP denied involvement and condemned the attack.
The crisis also triggered chaos inside the state legislature. BJP legislators disrupted Assembly proceedings to demand a court-monitored CBI probe into the exam irregularities, forcing the House to adjourn for the day. Earlier, Minister Sudivya Kumar accused the BJP and the "coaching mafia" of trying to hijack a legitimate student movement for political advantage.
Authorities enforced strict prohibitory orders within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly from August 6 to 12, active between 6 am and 10 pm. Investigators have arrested 19 people so far regarding the recruitment case. Police have also questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte four times since July 28.