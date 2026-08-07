Jharkhand JPSC Protest: Hunger Strike Protester Hospitalised As Talks With Government Remain Stalled

A hunger strike protester was hospitalised as the agitation over alleged JPSC exam irregularities entered a critical phase.
Talks with the Jharkhand government remain stalled, with rival student groups announcing separate delegations for negotiations.
The protests began over alleged irregularities in the JPSC civil services examination and have grown into a wider movement for recruitment reforms.
The agitation over alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand civil services examination intensified on Friday after one of the protesters on an indefinite hunger strike was hospitalised following a deterioration in his health. The development comes even as uncertainty persists over talks between the Hemant Soren government and student groups demanding reforms in the state's recruitment process.
Hunger Strike Protester Taken To Hospital
Rahul Kranti, one of seven protesters on an indefinite hunger strike at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, was taken to the Ranchi district hospital on Friday morning after falling ill, according to protest organisers.
Binay Mehta of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch told The Indian Express that Kranti had been on hunger strike for the past four days and had consumed only water during the protest.
"He was fine last night, but felt unwell this morning," Mehta said, adding that Kranti is receiving treatment in the hospital's emergency ward.
The hospitalisation comes amid a standoff over proposed talks between the Jharkhand government and protesting students.
On Thursday, the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch announced an 11-member delegation comprising eight students, two media representatives and one lawyer to represent the protesters during negotiations.
However, on Friday, another student platform — the JPSC-JSSC Abhyarthi Nyay Manch, under which protest leader Devendra Mahato is also on an indefinite hunger strike — announced a separate seven-member delegation for discussions with the government.
With multiple groups staking claim to represent the protesters, the state government had not announced when the talks would take place, the report stated.
Why Are Students Protesting?
The protests began after the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) declared the preliminary examination results of the 14th Combined Civil Services Examination earlier this month.
The Commission shortlisted 2,204 candidates for the Main examination against 103 vacancies, triggering allegations of irregularities soon after the results were announced. Around 3.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.
The agitation has largely centred on allegations of a paper leak and demands for greater transparency in the recruitment process. Over the past few days, the movement has expanded into a broader campaign seeking reforms in Jharkhand's recruitment and education systems, which have repeatedly faced allegations of examination irregularities.
The protests have also drawn comparisons with recent demonstrations by students at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar over examination-related issues.
So far, at least 19 people have been arrested in connection with the agitation.
With one hunger striker now hospitalised and discussions yet to begin, the deadlock between the government and protesting students continues even as pressure mounts for a resolution.