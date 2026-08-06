Jharkhand JPSC Protest: Students Reject Govt's Closed-Door Talks Offer In Ranchi

Hundreds of JPSC aspirants have been staging an indefinite sit-in at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for 12 days over alleged recruitment exam irregularities.
Student leader Devendra Mahato has entered the fifth day of his hunger strike, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination.
Protesters rejected Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer Kumar Rajat's proposal for closed-door delegation talks, demanding all negotiations occur publicly before the media.
The agitation by Jharkhand students over alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams has completed 12 days. Hundreds of aspirants are staging an indefinite sit-in at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.
The protests began after the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission Preliminary Examination results were announced on July 5. The protesters organised a Tiranga Yatra in Ranchi on Wednesday as part of their round-the-clock agitation.
The expanding scale of the movement has compelled the Hemant Soren state government to initiate dialogue with the protesting candidates.
Demands For Public Talks
Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer Kumar Rajat visited the protest site on Wednesday. He asked the students to nominate a five- to seven-member delegation for discussions, assuring them that the government was ready to discuss every issue. Rajat said that complaints regarding recruitment examination irregularities were already under investigation and that the agencies concerned were working with urgency. The Hemant Soren government has formed a committee of ministers and officials to conduct these negotiations.
Students rejected the proposal for closed-door meetings. They demanded that all negotiations take place publicly in front of cameras and media personnel.
Student leader Devendra Mahato has been on a hunger strike for five days as of Thursday. He said the agitation will continue until the government meets their demands. The students are preparing to name their representatives but remain firm on holding open discussions.
Key Arrests In Probe
Protesters are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. The state government insists the local Criminal Investigation Department is actively investigating the matter.
The CID on Wednesday arrested Rakshak Singh in Lucknow and brought him to Ranchi. Singh worked as an accountant with TDPL, the agency that conducted the exam, and he had also cleared the JPSC test himself.
Authorities have arrested five additional individuals. This brings the total number of apprehensions to 20. A Special Investigation Team is now spearheading the probe. The unit is analysing digital records, application logs, and related documentation to uncover the extent of the irregularities.