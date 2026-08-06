Jharkhand JPSC Protest: Students Reject Govt's Closed-Door Talks Offer In Ranchi

Demands For Public Talks

Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer Kumar Rajat visited the protest site on Wednesday. He asked the students to nominate a five- to seven-member delegation for discussions, assuring them that the government was ready to discuss every issue. Rajat said that complaints regarding recruitment examination irregularities were already under investigation and that the agencies concerned were working with urgency. The Hemant Soren government has formed a committee of ministers and officials to conduct these negotiations.