Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Meta Of Restricting His Instagram Account Under Political Pressure

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Meta restricted his Instagram account in India without providing any explanation.
Arvind Kejriwal claimed that verbal enquiries at Meta's India office and emails yielded no substantive response regarding the restriction.
The former Delhi chief minister accused Meta of yielding to political pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has said Meta restricted his Instagram account in India without providing any reason, AP reported.
Kejriwal tagged Meta and Meta India on X to demand answers after verbal enquiries at the company's India office yielded no explanation.
"Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? No one in your office is giving any reasons. No one is suggesting how restrictions can be removed." Kejriwal said this, AP reported.
Criticism of Political Pressure
The former Delhi chief minister said emails sent to the company received only routine acknowledgements without any substantive response. "That’s pretty bad service." Kejriwal said this, AP reported.
Kejriwal also accused Meta of yielding to political pressure. Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Don’t bow down to our Prime Minister so much. Else he will allow u to run only his own account in India." Kejriwal said this, AP reported.
Meta has not publicly responded to the allegations, and it remains unclear whether any restrictions have officially been placed on his account.
Contrast With Modi Incident
The controversy comes shortly after a senior Meta executive apologised for an "error" that temporarily restricted a Facebook post by Modi. The executive said the restriction was inadvertent, restored the content after it was flagged, and apologised for the mistake, maintaining that the moderation action was not intentional.
The AAP leader highlighted this discrepancy. He pointed out that Meta quickly fixed the glitch on Modi's profile but ignored his own complaints. The tech giant has offered no explanation for blocking his page.
This incident sparks fresh debate. It raises questions about how international tech firms operate in India and whether they moderate content unfairly. Various political groups frequently accuse platforms like Meta and X of censorship, bias, and inconsistent rule enforcement. Meta stated that it applies its guidelines globally and independently of state influence while obeying local regulations.