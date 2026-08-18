Jharkhand JSSC-CGL Exams Cancelled: Devendra Nath Mahto Ends Hunger Strike

Student leaders Devendra Nath Mahto, Umme Habiba, and Rahul Kranti ended their 16-day hunger strike in Ranchi after the state government accepted their demands.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren convened a special Cabinet meeting to officially cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations and all assessments conducted by TDPL.
State ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari offered juice to the protesting student leaders to formally conclude the agitation.
Student leaders Devendra Nath Mahto, Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti ended their 16-day hunger strike late on Monday. The breakthrough followed the Jharkhand administration's decision to scrap the JSSC-CGL examination alongside all tests managed by TDPL.
State ministers Dipika Pandey Singh and Irfan Ansari attended the event and offered juice to the protesters to formally end the fast. Mahto thanked Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, ministers and others who supported the students' agitation.
"Today marks the 16th day of the hunger strike; this struggle began on July 2nd," Mahto said. He called the cancellation a "huge victory for Jharkhand" and a "bold step," adding, "I thank the Jharkhand government for showing the courage to make such a significant decision, canceling an exam was a massive challenge". He also demanded stringent reforms, stating, "If this requires the Legislative Assembly to enact new laws or necessitates a constitutional amendment, then so be it. Every examination must be monitored, every examination must be audited, and there must be a clear certificate for every examination and at every stage; we will continue to struggle for this".
Ansari confirmed the resolution following intervention by the government, noting the agitation formally ended following efforts by Singh and Jairam Mahato. "Just now, Devendra Mahato, Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti voluntarily took the initiative to end their hunger strike," Ansari said, adding that "all three are healthy; there are no issues—their blood pressure and blood sugar levels are normal".
Student leader Ravindra Paswan says, "Ministers Dipika Pandey and Irfan Ansari visited us and appealed to us to call off the agitation. However, the government has not yet agreed to our demand for a CBI inquiry. We are still persisting with our demand for a CBI probe. We will study the assurances given by the Chief Minister—specifically, the official notification and press release that are expected—and then, tomorrow, we will certainly inform you about the strategy for our movement. Our demand is that a CBI inquiry must be held."
Cabinet Scraps Controversial Exams
Chief Minister Hemant Soren convened a special Cabinet meeting to officially cancel the JSSC-CGL exams and all TDPL-conducted assessments, including published results.
"Today, we held a special Cabinet meeting to bring this matter to a conclusion. After considering all aspects and finding solutions to the issues, we have decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL," Soren said. Soren added that the government viewed the protesting students as young people concerned about their future, stating, "I do not consider these young people to be different groups. They are all concerned about their future. The government will move ahead with complete transparency on reforms".
Singh announced the state will also cancel the 14th JPSC examination and pending backlog assessments. The government will formally write to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate suspected financial misappropriation. A separate inquiry by the state CID will operate under judicial monitoring.
Jharkhand CID officers searched the JSSC office in Ranchi to gather evidence. CID ADG Manoj Kaushik said the searches were being conducted in connection with the allegations. Investigators have arrested 20 individuals so far, including former JPSC chairman L Khiangte.
Soren pointed to administrative failures regarding the test leaks. "There is already an SOP for conducting examinations, and if it had been followed, these irregularities would not have occurred," Soren said.
Demands and Political Backing
Habiba presented remaining demands to the administration, insisting on the withdrawal of all FIRs and legal actions against the protesters. She also called for the reinstatement of suspended civic official Santosh Mastana and the formal closure of CID Case No. 025.
"Any legal action, whether an FIR or any proposed measure registered against the students should be withdrawn, and the right to peaceful, democratic protest must be respected," Habiba said. She added, "I am struggling for the rights of Jharkhand's candidates, a fair recruitment system, and the security of their future".
Rahul wrote a letter to Soren on August 14, backing the demands and describing the student agitation as peaceful and legitimate. Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju similarly urged the chief minister to secure a swift resolution.
The protests intensified earlier in August 2026 when thousands of job seekers marched on the Jharkhand assembly. Police deployed lathis, tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds after they breached barricades.
To address systemic flaws, the government announced several administrative reforms. These include a time-bound annual exam calendar, technology-secured testing protocols, timely publication of answer keys and OMR sheets, multi-level accountability in the recruitment process and a dedicated portal for students, teachers, educationists and parents to submit suggestions.