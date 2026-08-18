Jharkhand JSSC-CGL Exams Cancelled: Devendra Nath Mahto Ends Hunger Strike

"Today marks the 16th day of the hunger strike; this struggle began on July 2nd," Mahto said. He called the cancellation a "huge victory for Jharkhand" and a "bold step," adding, "I thank the Jharkhand government for showing the courage to make such a significant decision, canceling an exam was a massive challenge". He also demanded stringent reforms, stating, "If this requires the Legislative Assembly to enact new laws or necessitates a constitutional amendment, then so be it. Every examination must be monitored, every examination must be audited, and there must be a clear certificate for every examination and at every stage; we will continue to struggle for this".