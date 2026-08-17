Jharkhand: CID Raids JSSC Office Amid Student Agitation Over Exam Irregularities

CID raided the JSSC office in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in multiple recruitment examinations amid ongoing student protests.
Protesters are demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday conducted raids at the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) office in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in multiple state recruitment examinations.
The raids came as job aspirants continued their protest for the 24th day under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch. The protesters have been demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.
"We are conducting raids at the JSSC office in connection with alleged irregularities in various examinations," CID ADG Manoj Kaushik told PTI.
Protests And Police Action
The raids came amid fresh talks between the Jharkhand government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and protesting student bodies on Monday. The talks followed a day after protesters burnt effigies of Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress is part of the ruling JMM-led government in Jharkhand.
Police have also stepped up action in connection with the alleged recruitment scam. The CID has arrested 20 people in connection with the irregularities, including former JPSC Chairman L Khiangte.
Rahul Gandhi Urges Direct Dialogue
Rahul Gandhi wrote to Soren on August 14, urging him to personally meet representatives of the protesting students and take appropriate action to resolve the issue.
Rahul said the students' protest had been peaceful and their demands legitimate. He said the youth of India was its future and "we owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis".
He also said the Congress believed that the right to peaceful protest, as enshrined in the Constitution, was one of the central pillars of India's democracy.
"We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months," Rahul said.
Rahul also criticised the ruling alliance at the Centre, saying, "It is also our belief that the Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students. It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago."
The Jharkhand government had earlier set up a committee to hold talks with the students. Rahul welcomed the agreement reached on several of their demands. However, the protests continued, with some students remaining on an indefinite hunger strike.
"I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students. This will help reinforce the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns," the former Congress chief said.
"Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue," Rahul added.