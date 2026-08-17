BCCI Expands Anti-Corruption Watch To State T20 Leagues After TNPL Concerns

BCCI expands ACSU monitoring to state-run T20 leagues across India
TNPL incident triggers concern over anti-corruption protocol violations
Closer checks on players and officials aim to prevent corrupt approaches
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expanded the reach of its Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), bringing all T20 leagues conducted by state associations under closer scrutiny. The move comes amid growing concerns over approaches by bookies and suspicious individuals to players, team officials and owners involved in these competitions.
The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has emerged as the immediate trigger for the wider crackdown. According to reports, some teams in the competition had already come under the ACSU’s watch over suspected corruption-related activity.
The latest development has prompted the BCCI to extend its monitoring beyond major competitions such as international matches and the Indian Premier League.
TNPL Incident Raises Fresh Concerns
The situation intensified after a Tamil Nadu player was found with an undeclared mobile phone inside the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), where communication devices are prohibited under anti-corruption protocols. The player was subsequently fined INR 1 lakh and barred from taking further part in the ongoing TNPL season.
The incident has highlighted the importance of strict controls around restricted areas during state-level tournaments. The BCCI’s existing guidelines require state-run leagues to maintain anti-corruption standards, including regulated access to the PMOA, security checks and cooperation with the ACSU.
The concern, however, extends beyond one player or one tournament. With state T20 leagues attracting increasing commercial interest, the number of players, officials, owners, sponsors and other stakeholders involved has also grown. The ACSU is now expected to keep a closer eye on people interacting with players and team officials, including those visiting team hotels during tournaments.
BCCI Looks To Protect Growing T20 Ecosystem
State T20 leagues have rapidly become an important part of India's domestic cricket structure, offering emerging players greater exposure and creating new commercial opportunities. However, their growth has also increased the potential avenues for corrupt approaches, particularly involving younger or less experienced players.
The BCCI’s decision is therefore aimed at strengthening safeguards across the entire domestic T20 ecosystem rather than limiting anti-corruption monitoring to the IPL and international cricket. State associations will need to ensure that players and officials understand their responsibilities under the anti-corruption code and that existing protocols are followed consistently.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has backed the ACSU’s approach, stressing the need to act against even minor violations that could compromise the integrity of the sport.
The expanded surveillance signals that the BCCI intends to treat state-level T20 competitions with the same seriousness when it comes to protecting cricket from corruption. As these leagues continue to grow, stronger monitoring and compliance measures are likely to become an increasingly important part of their operation.