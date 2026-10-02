Indian Hockey Umpire Sent Back From Asian Games After Sexual Harassment Complaint

Gurinder Singh Sangha was sent back from the Asian Games in Japan after multiple complaints of alleged sexual misconduct
A female hockey official from Malaysia and a hotel staffer in Nagoya are linked to the allegations
Hockey India said it will wait for a detailed report from the Asian Hockey Federation before taking action
Gurinder Singh Sangha has been sent back from the Asian Games in Japan after multiple complaints of alleged sexual misconduct during the event, according to PTI. The hockey umpire and technical official allegedly misbehaved with a female hockey official from Malaysia and a hotel staffer during his stay in Nagoya.
The episode is a major embarrassment for India at the continental event. It also puts the focus on how complaints against hockey officials are handled during major tournaments.
A Hockey India source told PTI that Sangha left Japan two days ago after the complaint from the Malaysian official. Another allegation relates to his conduct with a hotel staffer in Nagoya.
AHF Appointment Role
The complaint was filed by a female official from Malaysia, a Hockey India source told PTI from Nagoya. "Yes, Sangha has been sent back home after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him by a female official from Malaysia that is what we know. He has gone back two days ago," the HI official told PTI.
Hockey India said it will wait for a detailed report before acting. "Definitely, we will take strict action against him if the AHF gives an adverse report. There is no question about it. He will not be spared if he is guilty," the official said.
The appointment process matters here. Umpires and technical officials for hockey events at the Asian Games are appointed by the Asian Hockey Federation. "IOA and HI have got nothing to do with it, it's AHF who appoints umpires and technical officials in Asian Games," an Indian Olympic Association official said.
Earlier Complaint History
This is not the first complaint against Sangha. In 2025, during the Hockey India League in Ranchi, a female umpire lodged a complaint against him.
Hockey India then formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations. The inquiry did not find enough material against him. "Yes we did form a committee and investigated that matter but the inquiry committee didn't find any substantial evidence," the HI official said.
The latest episode adds to a wider pattern of misconduct complaints around Indian hockey. Earlier this year, Hockey India removed a member of the support staff with the national women's team after harassment allegations were lodged against him.
AHF Response Pending
The case remains unresolved. AHF officials in Nagoya refused to comment when contacted.
That leaves Hockey India and the IOA waiting for the federation's report before any further action against Sangha.