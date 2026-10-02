India returned to the top five of the Asian Games 2026 medal tally on October 2 after a strong Day 14
Women’s hockey ended a 44-year wait for gold with a 1-0 win over China, sealed by Lalremsiami’s first-quarter strike
Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal completed a three-gold boxing sweep for India
Sujeet Kalkal won freestyle wrestling gold, while India’s women’s recurve team beat South Korea for a historic archery title
India had a remarkable day On October 2 at the Asian Games 2026, achieving an outstanding series of gold medals in a number of sports and making several historic advances.
This was due to its golden successes in women's hockey, boxing, wrestling, and archery, which enabled the Indian team to make a strong comeback and reestablish itself in the top five of the medal standings.
The day was marked by intense excitement, with the women's hockey team ending a 44-year wait for a gold medal by beating China, as well as strong performances in the boxing and wrestling competitions.
This result boosted India's position in the medal tally as India climbs into the top five. India now have a total of 76 medals - 16 golds, 25 silvers, 35 bronzes.
Hockey: Women's Team Ends 44-Year Drought with Gold
The Indian women's hockey team secured its place in history by winning the gold medal with a thrilling 1–0 win against China. A precise goal in the first quarter by forward Lalremsiami gave India the vital lead, and then a determined defensive performance kept the lead, resulting in India winning its first women's hockey gold since 1982.
Boxing: Lovlina, Parveen And Ankush Bring Glory
India achieved a spectacular triple gold medal win in boxing on Friday. Lovlina Borgohain celebrated her birthday in style by defeating China's Ziyi Bao with a strong 5–0 decision to win the gold in the women's 75 kg category. Lovlina also became the first female gold medalist from India at the Asian Games since Mary Kom achieved the feat in 2014.
Parveen Hooda (65 kg) won a closely contested 3–2 split decision against Chen Nien-Chen of Chinese Taipei in the final. Ankush Panghal gave an outstanding performance to win the gold medal in the men's 80kg event.
Wrestling: Sujeet’s Comeback Masterclass
Sujeet Kalkal had an exceptional performance in the men's freestyle 65kg event. After progressing through the earlier rounds and the semifinals, he remained calm in the gold medal match and thus won the top spot on the podium, adding another important title to India's wrestling record. At one point, Sujeet was trailing 2-9 in the final, only to win it 11-9.
Archery: Historic Recurve Team Gold and Double Silver
India's archers had excellent results in all events. Women's recurve team won a historic gold medal after defeating South Korea in a superb final match. Recurve mixed team Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara fought hard and managed to secure the silver medal. Men's recurve team claimed a hard-fought silver medal after a difficult final match against South Korea.
Sailing and Sepaktakraw Add Bronze Medals
Nethra Kumanan performed brilliantly to win the bronze medal in the sailing women's dinghy event.
The sepaktakraw men's quadrant team earned a bronze medal after a competitive campaign that ended in a match against Japan.
Mixed Results and Other Campaign Updates
The results in other events on Day 14 were mixed. The men's volleyball team beat Korea and thus advanced to the 5th–6th place classification match. At the same time, the campaigns in kayaking cross, women's sepaktakraw, virtual taekwondo, and various weight classes in wrestling ended without any medals.
Thanks to its outstanding achievements in hockey, boxing, wrestling, and archery, Day 14 is one of India's most successful and historic appearances at the Games.