India Vs Brazil Live Streaming, FIFA International Friendly Match: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly Match live streaming: Check match date, start time, streaming details and where to watch match between India and Brazil in India

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India's football team players during a training session ahead of FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

India gets its biggest football night yet. Brazil, five-time world champions, reach Kolkata on Saturday for an invitational friendly at Salt Lake Stadium against a national team still trying to break into Asia's top tier.

Brazil sit fifth in the world rankings and will face India for the first time in an international match. The squad includes Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, midfield star Bruno Guimaraes and veteran Marquinhos.

Kolkata has turned out for Brazil for years. The yellow shirt draws huge support here, and World Cup seasons often split the city's 'para' (localities and neighbourhoods) into two camps, one wrapped in Brazil flags and the other behind Argentina.

Brazil's Rebuild

For Brazil, it is another step in Carlo Ancelotti's rebuilding process after they were knocked out by Norway in the 2026 World Cup pre-quarters.

The Italian coach has mixed established internationals with younger players, with several members of the squad in line for senior debuts as he looks towards the next cycle.

Vini draws the most attention. He scored and set up Brazil's third goal in their 4-2 win over Australia and remains among the squad's most dangerous players. Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes bring experience, while Bruno Guimaraes adds quality in midfield.

With Raphinha ruled out, Brazil may use Endrick or Chelsea’s Joao Pedro through the middle, with Vinicius Junior on the left and Rayan on the right.

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The Khalid Jamil side are coming on the back of a gritty 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru on September 25, taking the lead through Ryan Williams.

That performance suggested a developing identity built around compact defending, direct transitions and attacking the spaces available. Brazil will test every part of it as India are unlikely to enjoy sustained possession and could spend long periods defending around their own box.

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All You Need To Know About India Vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly Match

When and Where Will the India Vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly Match Take Place?

The FIFA international friendly match between India Vs Brazil will be played at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Saturday, October 3rd.

What Time Will India Vs Brazil Fifa International Friendly Match Begin?

The FIFA international friendly match between India and Brazil is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast India Vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly Match?

The FIFA international friendly match between India Vs Brazil will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch the India Vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly Match Online in India?

The FIFA international friendly match between India Vs Brazil will be streamed live in India on the Sonyliv app and website from 7:30 PM onwards.

India And Brazil Squad For The Fifa International Friendly

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio

Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo

Forwards: Endrick, Stephen, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior

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