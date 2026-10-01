Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Star Footballer Abandons Portugal Camp After Shocking Fallout With Coach Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal's international camp and said he will explain why "in time". The move came after head coach Jorge Jesus denied any split with the captain, following claims that the five-times Ballon d'Or winner had refused to train. The Al-Nassr forward was named in Jesus' 25-man squad for the current international break and started Portugal's opening Nations League match against Wales.
Ronaldo had earlier said he had thought about retiring from international football after the World Cup in the summer but decided to carry on as he chases 1,000 career goals.
He did not feature in Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway in Oslo on Sunday and stayed back instead of joining team-mates in the walk to the visiting supporters after the final whistle. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player then went to the dressing rooms, prompting reports that he was unhappy with the manager.
Jesus Denies Rift
Before Portugal's Nations League game against Denmark on Thursday, Jesus told media: "There was no incident whatsoever."
"Any player - and I was a player myself - when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don't get on, no-one is happy about that," Jesus said.
Jesus said he had told Ronaldo before the match that he would not be starting, although he could come on later. "Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It's nothing to make a fuss about," he added.
The former Benfica manager also rejected suggestions that Ronaldo had refused to train on Tuesday, saying the 41-year-old had instead done individual work on "mobility" and "strengthening" before returning to full training on Wednesday.
Departure Confirmed
Ronaldo then did not join his team-mates on the pitch in Denmark and Portuguese media shared video of him leaving Parken stadium alongside two members of the backroom staff.
He later announced the move on Instagram. "After the press conference of the national team and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team training camp," he wrote.
"In time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave." He also wished his team-mates luck in their forthcoming games.
The picture for the squad had already changed before that post. Goncalo Ramos scored the winner against Norway and Jesus said the AC Milan striker would again be preferred to Ronaldo against Denmark. "If I need [Ronaldo], he'll come on. If I don't need him, he won't," Jesus said.
The Portuguese Football Federation later stated that Ronaldo's departure had been confirmed. "Preparation for the two matches against Denmark and Norway continue as planned with the 24 remaining squad members."
It added: "The entire delegation remains totally focussed on the national team's next fixtures and on achieving the established objectives."