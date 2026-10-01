Etihad Unleashes Fury! Airline Threatens Legal Warpath Against Premier League Over Man City's 'Guilty' Verdict

Senior football figures want Manchester City’s punishment resolved before the end of the season
The Premier League said City were guilty of all charges over financial rule breaches between 2009-10 and 2017-18
Etihad Airways, City’s main sponsor since 2009, is considering legal action against the Premier League
Manchester City's punishment for breaching Premier League financial rules should be decided before the end of this season, senior football figures told BBC Sport, as pressure builds to avoid a case that drags on through the title run-in.
The Premier League stated on Tuesday that City had been found guilty of all charges relating to breaches of its financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. They included artificially inflating revenue by more than £900m through "sham" sponsorship deals.
City have repeatedly denied guilt and have signalled that they intend to lodge an appeal by the end of this week. The case has already taken three years since the club were charged, raising fears that the process could stretch much longer unless the next steps are sped up.
Case Timing Pressure
There is increasingly a desire to have the case resolved by the end of the season amid fears that allowing City to get to the end of the campaign without punishment could lead to uncertainty and farce, particularly if they were to win the title.
One club official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told BBC Sport: "It benefits everyone for this to be resolved as quickly as possible." Asked if the case would be settled by the end of the season, the same official said: "Instinctively yes, but it has to be done right.
"We can all see what the risks are if it's not. But those risks have been there throughout the process, as they've won the league multiple times during it."
Another source told BBC Sport the process "should" be resolved by the end of the season and added they hoped any appeal would be "compressed". That view reflects rising concern within football that if City reach the end of the campaign without punishment, the league could face uncertainty and farce, especially if they win the title.
The independent commission will make the final decision. The Premier League board and City can each suggest a suitable punishment before the panel rules. One section of Premier League regulations says an appeal should conclude no more than 12 weeks after it is filed and that a decision should be made within 30 days of its end.
Procedures can be hurried to meet fixed points such as the end of a league season. Even so, Ferran Soriano, City's chief executive, has suggested the case will run for a long time. City cannot take any further appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but they could try to argue at the High Court that the process was not impartial.
The Premier League's statement, formally announcing the guilty verdicts read on Monday, said it wants the process to be "concluded as soon as possible".
Etihad Threatens Action
Meanwhile, City club sponsor Etihad Airways said it is considering legal action against the Premier League.
Etihad Airways, City's main sponsor since 2009, stated on Wednesday that it is considering legal action against the Premier League. In a statement, the UAE-based airline said it "categorically rejects any finding, conclusion or implication that suggests the airline has ever been involved in improper commercial arrangements".
The airline added: "The Premier League's public communication of the commission's findings, following a period of selective leaks and reporting, has further created damaging implications for Etihad despite the airline not being named in the redacted published findings."
Etihad also said it had no chance to take part in a process that now reflects adversely on the airline. The statement added: "Etihad is deeply concerned by the way this matter has been communicated publicly.
"The lack of clarity and transparency, together with the selective disclosure of information, has created damaging implications for Etihad despite the airline not being named in the published decision.
"The Premier League must take responsibility for the consequences of the way in which these findings have been presented.
"Etihad will seek the relevant legal counsel on the options and recourse available to protect its interests."
The Premier League declined to comment when contacted by BBC Sport.