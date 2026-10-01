Asian Games 2026 Day 13 (October 1): India Full Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Asian Games 2026 Day 13 features India’s cricket and hockey semifinals, alongside medal events in archery, shooting, cycling and squash, with several athletes chasing podium finishes

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Asian Games 2026 Day 13 Schedule
Asian Games 2026 Day 13 Schedule Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India face Sri Lanka in the men’s cricket semifinal, while the hockey team take on Pakistan in the last four

  • Archery, shooting, cycling and squash offer major medal opportunities for India on Day 13

  • Volleyball, wrestling, judo, rugby and sport climbing also feature Indian athletes across a packed schedule

India face another packed day at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, October 1, with major medal opportunities spread across archery, shooting, cycling, wrestling, squash and other disciplines. The day also features two marquee team semifinals, with India’s men taking on Sri Lanka in cricket and Pakistan in men’s hockey.

The action begins in the early hours with golf, followed by compound archery, sepak takraw, shooting and volleyball. India will also have athletes in taekwondo, wrestling, judo, canoe slalom, sailing, rugby, cycling and sport climbing.

The archery individual events and shooting’s 25m rapid-fire pistol final provide medal opportunities, while the women’s and men’s squash teams face Hong Kong and Malaysia respectively in the semifinals.

Asian Games 2026 Day 13: India’s Full Schedule and Timings

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule is subject to changes by the organisers.

Time (IST)SportEventIndian Athlete(s)/Team
03:00GolfWomen’s Individual and Team Day 2Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Sharath Urs
05:30ArcheryCompound Women’s Individual QFChikitha Taniparthi
05:30SepaktakrawMen’s Quadrant, Group AIndia vs Vietnam
05:30TaekwondoWomen’s Individual Poomsae SF & FinalRupa Bayor
06:30ShootingMen’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Q Day 2Anish
06:30VolleyballMen’s QuarterfinalIndia vs Pakistan
06:30SailingMen’s Skiff, Women’s SkiffManu/Prince, Harshita/Sheetal
06:30SailingMen’s Dinghy, Women’s DinghyVishnu Sarvana, Nethra Kumanan
06:30CyclingMen’s Omnium Scratch Race QF onwardsHarshveer Singh
06:38ArcheryCompound Women’s Individual SFSubject to qualification
07:00SquashWomen’s Team SFIndia vs Hong Kong
07:00CyclingWomen’s Sprint QualifyingKeerthy, Celestina
07:10GolfMen’s Individual and Team Day 2Saptak, Veer, Yuvraj
07:14ArcheryCompound Women’s Individual BMMSubject to qualification
07:22WrestlingMen’s Greco-Roman 77kg R16 onwardsAman
07:30WrestlingWomen’s 62kg R16 onwardsMansi
07:30JudoWomen’s 57kg R16 onwardsYamini Mourya
07:30SailingMixed Dinghy, Girls DinghyShraddha/Ravindra, Mahi Verma
07:31ArcheryCompound Women’s Individual FinalSubject to qualification
07:36Canoe SlalomWomen’s Kayak SFShikha Chouhan
07:55WrestlingMen’s Greco-Roman 60kg QF onwardsSumit
08:19WrestlingMen’s Greco-Roman 97kg QF onwardsNitesh
08:50RugbyWomen’s Pool EIndia vs Hong Kong
09:35SailingWomen’s WindsurfingKatya Ida Coelho
09:47ArcheryCompound Men’s Individual QFGanesh Mani Ratnam
10:00CricketMen’s SemifinalIndia vs Sri Lanka
10:30SepaktakrawMen’s Quadrant, Group AIndia vs Myanmar
10:36Canoe SlalomWomen’s Kayak FinalSubject to qualification
10:38ArcheryCompound Men’s Individual SFSubject to qualification
11:14ArcheryCompound Men’s Individual BMMSubject to qualification
11:31ArcheryCompound Men’s Individual FinalSubject to qualification
12:00ShootingMen’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol FinalSubject to qualification
12:18CyclingWomen’s Madison FinalHarshita, Swasti, Meenakshi
13:00HockeyMen’s SemifinalIndia vs Pakistan
13:00SquashMen’s Team SFIndia vs Malaysia
15:30RugbyWomen’s Pool EIndia vs China
16:42Sport ClimbingMen’s Speed QF onwardsDeepu Mallesh

Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 13

Compound archery could provide India with multiple medal opportunities. Chikitha Taniparthi begins her women’s individual campaign in the quarterfinals, while Ganesh Mani Ratnam enters the men’s individual quarterfinals later in the morning. The women’s and men’s events then progress through the semifinals, bronze-medal matches and finals.

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Also Check: India Medal Tally At Asian Games 2026

Shooting also remains in focus, with Anish competing in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification before the medal round later in the day. Cycling has the women’s Madison final, while wrestling features multiple Indian contenders across Greco-Roman and women’s 62kg action.

Cricket And Hockey Semifinals

The two biggest team fixtures of the day come later in the programme. India’s men’s cricket team face Sri Lanka at 10:00 am IST in the semifinal, with a place in the gold-medal match at stake.

Four hours later, India’s men’s hockey team meet Pakistan in the semifinal at 1:00 pm. The encounter is another major chapter in the long-standing rivalry and comes with a place in the Asian Games final on the line.

Squash, Volleyball And Other Key Events

India’s women’s squash team face Hong Kong at 7:00 am, while the men’s team take on Malaysia at 1:00 pm in their respective semifinals. The men’s volleyball team also face Pakistan in a quarterfinal at 6:30 am.

There is further Indian representation in rugby, sailing, canoe slalom, cycling, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, sepaktakraw and sport climbing, making October 1 another busy day across multiple venues.

Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 In India?

The Asian Games 2026 are being broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

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