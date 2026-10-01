Asian Games 2026 Day 13 (October 1): India Full Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India face Sri Lanka in the men’s cricket semifinal, while the hockey team take on Pakistan in the last four
Archery, shooting, cycling and squash offer major medal opportunities for India on Day 13
Volleyball, wrestling, judo, rugby and sport climbing also feature Indian athletes across a packed schedule
India face another packed day at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, October 1, with major medal opportunities spread across archery, shooting, cycling, wrestling, squash and other disciplines. The day also features two marquee team semifinals, with India’s men taking on Sri Lanka in cricket and Pakistan in men’s hockey.
The action begins in the early hours with golf, followed by compound archery, sepak takraw, shooting and volleyball. India will also have athletes in taekwondo, wrestling, judo, canoe slalom, sailing, rugby, cycling and sport climbing.
The archery individual events and shooting’s 25m rapid-fire pistol final provide medal opportunities, while the women’s and men’s squash teams face Hong Kong and Malaysia respectively in the semifinals.
Asian Games 2026 Day 13: India’s Full Schedule and Timings
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule is subject to changes by the organisers.
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athlete(s)/Team
|03:00
|Golf
|Women’s Individual and Team Day 2
|Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Sharath Urs
|05:30
|Archery
|Compound Women’s Individual QF
|Chikitha Taniparthi
|05:30
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s Quadrant, Group A
|India vs Vietnam
|05:30
|Taekwondo
|Women’s Individual Poomsae SF & Final
|Rupa Bayor
|06:30
|Shooting
|Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Q Day 2
|Anish
|06:30
|Volleyball
|Men’s Quarterfinal
|India vs Pakistan
|06:30
|Sailing
|Men’s Skiff, Women’s Skiff
|Manu/Prince, Harshita/Sheetal
|06:30
|Sailing
|Men’s Dinghy, Women’s Dinghy
|Vishnu Sarvana, Nethra Kumanan
|06:30
|Cycling
|Men’s Omnium Scratch Race QF onwards
|Harshveer Singh
|06:38
|Archery
|Compound Women’s Individual SF
|Subject to qualification
|07:00
|Squash
|Women’s Team SF
|India vs Hong Kong
|07:00
|Cycling
|Women’s Sprint Qualifying
|Keerthy, Celestina
|07:10
|Golf
|Men’s Individual and Team Day 2
|Saptak, Veer, Yuvraj
|07:14
|Archery
|Compound Women’s Individual BMM
|Subject to qualification
|07:22
|Wrestling
|Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg R16 onwards
|Aman
|07:30
|Wrestling
|Women’s 62kg R16 onwards
|Mansi
|07:30
|Judo
|Women’s 57kg R16 onwards
|Yamini Mourya
|07:30
|Sailing
|Mixed Dinghy, Girls Dinghy
|Shraddha/Ravindra, Mahi Verma
|07:31
|Archery
|Compound Women’s Individual Final
|Subject to qualification
|07:36
|Canoe Slalom
|Women’s Kayak SF
|Shikha Chouhan
|07:55
|Wrestling
|Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg QF onwards
|Sumit
|08:19
|Wrestling
|Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg QF onwards
|Nitesh
|08:50
|Rugby
|Women’s Pool E
|India vs Hong Kong
|09:35
|Sailing
|Women’s Windsurfing
|Katya Ida Coelho
|09:47
|Archery
|Compound Men’s Individual QF
|Ganesh Mani Ratnam
|10:00
|Cricket
|Men’s Semifinal
|India vs Sri Lanka
|10:30
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s Quadrant, Group A
|India vs Myanmar
|10:36
|Canoe Slalom
|Women’s Kayak Final
|Subject to qualification
|10:38
|Archery
|Compound Men’s Individual SF
|Subject to qualification
|11:14
|Archery
|Compound Men’s Individual BMM
|Subject to qualification
|11:31
|Archery
|Compound Men’s Individual Final
|Subject to qualification
|12:00
|Shooting
|Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Final
|Subject to qualification
|12:18
|Cycling
|Women’s Madison Final
|Harshita, Swasti, Meenakshi
|13:00
|Hockey
|Men’s Semifinal
|India vs Pakistan
|13:00
|Squash
|Men’s Team SF
|India vs Malaysia
|15:30
|Rugby
|Women’s Pool E
|India vs China
|16:42
|Sport Climbing
|Men’s Speed QF onwards
|Deepu Mallesh
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 13
Compound archery could provide India with multiple medal opportunities. Chikitha Taniparthi begins her women’s individual campaign in the quarterfinals, while Ganesh Mani Ratnam enters the men’s individual quarterfinals later in the morning. The women’s and men’s events then progress through the semifinals, bronze-medal matches and finals.
Shooting also remains in focus, with Anish competing in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol qualification before the medal round later in the day. Cycling has the women’s Madison final, while wrestling features multiple Indian contenders across Greco-Roman and women’s 62kg action.
Cricket And Hockey Semifinals
The two biggest team fixtures of the day come later in the programme. India’s men’s cricket team face Sri Lanka at 10:00 am IST in the semifinal, with a place in the gold-medal match at stake.
Four hours later, India’s men’s hockey team meet Pakistan in the semifinal at 1:00 pm. The encounter is another major chapter in the long-standing rivalry and comes with a place in the Asian Games final on the line.
Squash, Volleyball And Other Key Events
India’s women’s squash team face Hong Kong at 7:00 am, while the men’s team take on Malaysia at 1:00 pm in their respective semifinals. The men’s volleyball team also face Pakistan in a quarterfinal at 6:30 am.
There is further Indian representation in rugby, sailing, canoe slalom, cycling, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, sepaktakraw and sport climbing, making October 1 another busy day across multiple venues.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 In India?
The Asian Games 2026 are being broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.