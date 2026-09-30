Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru Beat China To Claim Archery Gold At Asian Games 2026

India's compound archers swept all three team gold medals on a historic Wednesday at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026
Sahil Jadhav claimed a brilliant double gold by teaming up with Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru to edge China 238-237 in the men's final
The golden sweep was anchored by stellar performances, including a world-record-equalling victory by the women's team and a dramatic mixed team triumph
India's archers have swept the compound team events at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The men's compound team of Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru beat China 238-237 in the final to win gold, completing a hat-trick of archery golds on Wednesday. A single point separated the two sides in the last match.
The trio's route to the final was comfortable. They beat South Korea 236-229 in the semifinal, a seven-point margin against one of archery's strongest teams. That set up the gold-medal match against China, the same opponent India had beaten earlier in the day in the women's team final.
The day had begun with the women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep beating China 238-234 with a score that equalled the world record. Chikitha and Sahil then took the mixed team title, beating South Korea in a shoot-off. The mixed team gold also secured a quota place for India at LA 2028, where compound mixed team makes its Olympic debut.
The result is a personal double for Sahil. He has now won two gold medals in a few hours, in the mixed and men's team events. The 25-year-old made the squad by winning the men's compound selection trials.
The title also keeps the Asian Games men's compound team gold in India's hands. India won it at Hangzhou 2023 with Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma. Deotale failed to make the squad this year, and a new trio has carried the legacy forward.
India's compound archers have not lost a team final today.