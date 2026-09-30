Neeru Dhanda And Kynan Chenai Fire India To Trap Mixed Team Gold With New Asian Record At Asian Games 2026

For Neeru, it is her third medal in two days. On Tuesday she won the women's individual trap gold, the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games shotgun gold, and a team silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. She scored 118 out of 125 in that team event, India's best. She arrived in Japan as the reigning Asian champion, and in July became the first Indian woman trap shooter to win an ISSF World Cup gold, at Lonato in Italy.