Neeru Dhanda And Kynan Chenai Fire India To Trap Mixed Team Gold With New Asian Record At Asian Games 2026

Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won the trap mixed team gold with a new Asian record of 34 points at the Asian Games 2026
The triumph capped a sensational three-medal week for Neeru, following her historic women's individual trap gold and team silver
The victory helped Kynan put his earlier individual disappointment behind him, adding another prestigious gold to his glittering career resume
India's trap shooters have added another gold to the Asian Games shooting haul. Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won the trap mixed team event in Aichi-Nagoya with 34 points in the final, a new Asian record.
The pair had to work for it. They finished fourth in qualification with 136, behind China, Qatar and Iran, and reached a four-team final. There they shot the best score of the day to overtake the field and finish on top.
For Neeru, it is her third medal in two days. On Tuesday she won the women's individual trap gold, the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games shotgun gold, and a team silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. She scored 118 out of 125 in that team event, India's best. She arrived in Japan as the reigning Asian champion, and in July became the first Indian woman trap shooter to win an ISSF World Cup gold, at Lonato in Italy.
Kynan, 35, brought experience to the partnership. He won team gold and individual bronze in men's trap at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he shot the top qualification score of 122. He also has a 2012 team silver and was at the 2016 Olympics. His week began with disappointment, as he shot 115 in the men's trap and missed the final, and the Indian men's team finished sixth. This gold puts that behind him.
The result is another sign of how strong India's shotgun squad has become.