Who Is Kynan Chenai? Meet 35-Year-Old Winning Trap Mixed Team Gold With Neeru Dhanda At Asian Games 2026

Kynan Chenai and Neeru Dhanda clinched trap mixed team gold with a record-breaking 34 points at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026
The stunning victory allowed Kynan to bounce back from an early individual disappointment and secure a historic new Asian record
Backed by nearly two decades of elite experience and government support, the veteran marksman added another prestigious gold
Kynan Chenai’s campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 endured a testing start after a disappointing 115 in the men's individual trap qualifiers left him out of the final, while the Indian men's team finished sixth. But true champions are defined by how they respond to adversity. Bouncing back with supreme composure, the 35-year-old veteran teamed up with Neeru Dhanda in the trap mixed team event to script a sensational redemption story.
After fighting through a fourth-place qualification finish with 136 points—trailing China, Qatar, and Iran—the pair turned up the heat when it mattered most. Shooting the best score of the day in the four-team final, Kynan and Neeru clinched the gold medal with a blistering 34 points, setting a brand-new Asian record and cementing India's absolute dominance on the shotgun range.
Who Is Kynan Chenai?
Kynan Darius Chenai—born on 29th January 1991 and hailing from Hyderabad, Telangana—trains out of Dr. KSSR in New Delhi. He stands as one of India's most accomplished and enduring trap shooters, anchoring the national squad for over a decade.
Shooting is firmly in his blood, having been introduced to the sport by his father, Darius Chenai, a former National Trap Shooting Champion. Kynan officially picked up a shotgun in 2003, nurturing his foundational technique before refining his craft under the tutelage of four-time Olympian and renowned coach Mansher Singh.
A former junior national champion, Kynan announced his arrival on the international stage in style by capturing the trap gold medal at the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune. Continuing his upward trajectory, he secured an Olympic quota for India and proudly represented the nation at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in the men's trap event.
His career reached legendary status at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, where he spearheaded India's historic shooting campaign by capturing gold in the men's trap team event alongside a hard-earned bronze in the individual category. Known for his tactical composure, sharp technical precision, and unwavering grit under pressure, Kynan remains an invaluable pillar of experience for Indian shooting.
Over a stellar career spanning nearly two decades, Kynan has consistently delivered on the global and continental stage. His impressive international resume features gold at the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune, gold at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi (Men's Trap Team), silver at the 2022 ISSF World Cup in Lonato (Men's Trap Team), gold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (Men's Trap Team), bronze at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (Men's Trap Individual), and his latest golden triumph at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya (Trap Mixed Team with a New Asian Record).
Sustaining elite performance at the highest level of international shooting requires meticulous preparation, top-tier equipment, and global exposure. Kynan’s journey has been heavily bolstered by comprehensive support from the Government of India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
His training roadmap has been facilitated through critical interventions, including foreign training camps and high-level international competitions, advanced equipment purchase, modification, and customisation, regular ammunition supply as per SAI guidelines, boarding and lodging support, out-of-pocket allowance, and streamlined travel and visa assistance.
With financial backing totalling ₹14,00,000/- under TOPS and ₹17,41,332/- under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition, Kynan has been able to focus entirely on perfecting his craft. By shaking off early setbacks in Japan to secure an Asian record and a golden finish, the seasoned marksman has once again proved why he remains the gold standard of Indian trap shooting.