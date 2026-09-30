Who Is Kynan Chenai? Meet 35-Year-Old Winning Trap Mixed Team Gold With Neeru Dhanda At Asian Games 2026

Over a stellar career spanning nearly two decades, Kynan has consistently delivered on the global and continental stage. His impressive international resume features gold at the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune, gold at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi (Men's Trap Team), silver at the 2022 ISSF World Cup in Lonato (Men's Trap Team), gold at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (Men's Trap Team), bronze at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou (Men's Trap Individual), and his latest golden triumph at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya (Trap Mixed Team with a New Asian Record).