Kapil Pokhariya Settles For Asian Games Boxing Bronze After Semifinal Loss

Kapil Pokhariya settled for bronze after a 1-4 semifinal loss to Uzbekistan's Turabek Khabibullaev in the men's 90kg category
Lovlina Borgohain reached the women's 75kg final with a 3-2 split decision win over Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova
India have surpassed their previous Asian Games boxing medal tally, with Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal also set to fight for gold
India's Kapil Pokhariya settled for a bronze medal in the men's 90kg boxing event after losing his semifinal bout to Uzbekistan's reigning world champion Turabek Khabibullaev at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday.
Kapil went down 1-4 to Khabibullaev, who dominated the contest on the judges' scorecards to book his place in the gold-medal bout. Four of the five judges scored all three rounds in favour of the Uzbek boxer, giving him a 30-27 verdict. The fifth judge, however, scored the bout 29-28 in Kapil's favour.
The Indian boxer had reached the semifinals after an impressive quarterfinal victory over South Korea's Kim Gichae. Kapil defeated Kim by unanimous decision to secure his place in the last four.
Lovlina Borgohain reaches 75kg final
Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain booked her place in the women's 75kg final with a hard-fought 3-2 split decision win over Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova.
Lovlina, the silver medallist from the previous Asian Games, defeated the reigning 70kg world champion to become the first Indian woman boxer to reach back-to-back Asian Games finals. The victory assures her of at least a silver medal.
India have surpassed their boxing medal tally from the previous edition, when the contingent won one silver and three bronze medals. Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) will also fight for gold on Friday.
Priya Ghanghas and super-heavyweight boxer Narender Berwal are the other Indian boxers to have settled for bronze medals.